Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pearl River Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pearl River Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pearl River Capital, LLC owns 403 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pearl River Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pearl+river+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pearl River Capital, LLC
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 82,118 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.57%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,330 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  3. Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 4,973 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1300.85%
  4. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 19,776 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 47,002 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 19,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 47,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 20,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 53,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 1300.85%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1012.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 336.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 71,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 392.24%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 82,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 238.48%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 168.34%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.097500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pearl River Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pearl River Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pearl River Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pearl River Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pearl River Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider