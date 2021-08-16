Pearl River Capital, LLC Buys McDonald's Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: MCD, BX, CAT, CRM, XEL, C, MET, ORCL, GLW, BAX, CERN, NSC, CHRW, PLD, MCHP, PFE, EOG, CMI, IRM, JPM, YUM, JNJ, ITW, WRK, ABBV, ZM, AAL, KLAC, KO, IBM, CZR, DISCA, DDOG, NVDA, WSM, FLT, TXG, ATVI, CDNS, AON, BEN, WY, ATUS, NEE, DVN, FCX, GM, ZS, FITB, WSC, DLTR, VRSN, LRCX, MKTX, XRAY, FNF, TTWO, TRIP, WHR, ALLY, HRB, MDLZ, TXN, OSH, LPLA, VEEV, TDOC, PSTG, GDDY, PRLB, HST, SPR, MOS, DTE, WU, SYNH, BCRX, MAR, X, VMC, COST, DKS, ES, ON, PRGO, ROL, TSCO, SSNC, W, PD, IAA, BKR, NUE, CROX, DOCU, PGNY, RPRX, A, GPN, KSS, LMND, IAC, FLEX, WAL, EXEL, STT, HCA, IVZ, PK, ADS, BA, CREE, HP, LOW, MRO, RCII, RCM, TSLA, PSX, AJG, AVT, ILMN, JLL, AGNC, HWM, BC, CAG, HUBB, MHK, TLRY, TLRY, ELAN, LTHM, ONEM, AZEK, ETWO, ABC, CAR, DRE, EXPE, KMT, SLB, IGT, TMHC, MUSA, SFIX, AKAM, BYD, HEI, UCTT, HOMB, SBH, CDK, TW, DT, CNO, EXC, SWK, THS, CSIQ, WDAY, FIVN, BDX, GIS, PEAK, VTR, WPC, KBR, SAVE, CCS, YETI, BIG, EFX, MLHR, NTRS, ACIW, WM, WLK, EVR, BWXT, ACHC, SMAR, CHX, UBER, HIMS, AGCO, AVB, BMY, CCEP, FL, LVS, MCK, NYCB, PDCE, PPC, SYNA, URI, FATE, PFGC, SNDR, CRNC, SI, DAR, GME, GBCI, MTH, MSTR, POWI, XPO, UTHR, DAN, BKU, SEAS, AMH, SFM, TWTR, VIRT, AHCO, ESTC, IBRX, CHPT, CHPT, ASH, ETR, EHC, HIW, INSM, SJM, MDC, NUS, RBC, SEIC, SKX, TSN, IQV, QTS, CWK, AMN, BRKR, CRI, DECK, HUN, PKI, RJF, SNV, AUB, VFC, BR, LULU, AWK, GDOT, BLMN, QLYS, BPMC, COLD, NVST, UWMC, UWMC, BFLY, RLJ, NUVB, GSAT,

MCD, BX, CAT, CRM, XEL, C, MET, ORCL, GLW, BAX, CERN, NSC, CHRW, PLD, MCHP, PFE, EOG, CMI, IRM, JPM, YUM, JNJ, ITW, WRK, ABBV, ZM, AAL, KLAC, KO, IBM, CZR, DISCA, DDOG, NVDA, WSM, FLT, TXG, ATVI, CDNS, AON, BEN, WY, ATUS, NEE, DVN, FCX, GM, ZS, FITB, WSC, DLTR, VRSN, LRCX, MKTX, XRAY, FNF, TTWO, TRIP, WHR, ALLY, HRB, MDLZ, TXN, OSH, LPLA, VEEV, TDOC, PSTG, GDDY, PRLB, HST, SPR, MOS, DTE, WU, SYNH, BCRX, MAR, X, VMC, COST, DKS, ES, ON, PRGO, ROL, TSCO, SSNC, W, PD, IAA, BKR, NUE, CROX, DOCU, PGNY, RPRX, A, GPN, KSS, LMND, IAC, FLEX, WAL, EXEL, STT, HCA, IVZ, PK, ADS, BA, CREE, HP, LOW, MRO, RCII, RCM, TSLA, PSX, AJG, AVT, ILMN, JLL, AGNC, HWM, BC, CAG, HUBB, MHK, TLRY, TLRY, ELAN, LTHM, ONEM, AZEK, ETWO, ABC, CAR, DRE, EXPE, KMT, SLB, IGT, TMHC, MUSA, SFIX, AKAM, BYD, HEI, UCTT, HOMB, SBH, CDK, TW, DT, CNO, EXC, SWK, THS, CSIQ, WDAY, FIVN, BDX, GIS, PEAK, VTR, WPC, KBR, SAVE, CCS, YETI, BIG, EFX, MLHR, NTRS, ACIW, WM, WLK, EVR, BWXT, ACHC, SMAR, CHX, UBER, HIMS, AGCO, AVB, BMY, CCEP, FL, LVS, MCK, NYCB, PDCE, PPC, SYNA, URI, FATE, PFGC, SNDR, CRNC, SI, DAR, GME, GBCI, MTH, MSTR, POWI, XPO, UTHR, DAN, BKU, SEAS, AMH, SFM, TWTR, VIRT, AHCO, ESTC, IBRX, CHPT, CHPT, ASH, ETR, EHC, HIW, INSM, SJM, MDC, NUS, RBC, SEIC, SKX, TSN, IQV, QTS, CWK, AMN, BRKR, CRI, DECK, HUN, PKI, RJF, SNV, AUB, VFC, BR, LULU, AWK, GDOT, BLMN, QLYS, BPMC, COLD, NVST, UWMC, UWMC, BFLY, RLJ, NUVB, GSAT, Added Positions: ISRG, CMCSA, PANW, INTC, FIS, CI, CCL, CME, TT, CSGP, ED, ALL, OMC, FTV, COG, WEN, GPS, AYX, VMW, PKG, ARE, NCLH, DM, AIG, CE, MUR, CRWD, TPR, VRM, RF, RS, APO, GILD, TEAM, VCYT, DLR, SNAP, CSX, PLAN, EBS, TOL, MSGS, FCEL, RHI, MAS, JAMF, JAMF, ARNC, BAP, TKR, BLD, SDC, SYY, VER, SIX, UHS, AMZN, HTA, KKR, COLB, ADT, TNDM, BILL, H, IT,

ISRG, CMCSA, PANW, INTC, FIS, CI, CCL, CME, TT, CSGP, ED, ALL, OMC, FTV, COG, WEN, GPS, AYX, VMW, PKG, ARE, NCLH, DM, AIG, CE, MUR, CRWD, TPR, VRM, RF, RS, APO, GILD, TEAM, VCYT, DLR, SNAP, CSX, PLAN, EBS, TOL, MSGS, FCEL, RHI, MAS, JAMF, JAMF, ARNC, BAP, TKR, BLD, SDC, SYY, VER, SIX, UHS, AMZN, HTA, KKR, COLB, ADT, TNDM, BILL, H, IT, Reduced Positions: CB, MS, EQIX, BLL, CL, GOOGL, CNC, KEY, FISV, CVS, MDT, AMP, DELL, DGX, ADM, AEO, HLT, TFC, AVGO, BIIB, MKC, NKE, QDEL, NDSN, WDC, VICI, FRC, DOX, ZBH, CVNA, CHH, RNG, WAT, PPG, PM, FOX, TRGP, MPW, PZZA, FTI, WEX, VRT, ZEN, MTB, EVBG, BRKS, CNK, BXMT, SHO, IRBT, CNP, WWD, TCBI, KBH, ALB, ITRI, ALE, EAF, AMED, JBT, OPK, EQC, MTSI, LHCG, MTD, OPEN, BIGC, MSGE, AME, SUI, KNSL, ALLE, BBBY, APPF, ORCC, GNRC, VAC, MPLN, ST,

CB, MS, EQIX, BLL, CL, GOOGL, CNC, KEY, FISV, CVS, MDT, AMP, DELL, DGX, ADM, AEO, HLT, TFC, AVGO, BIIB, MKC, NKE, QDEL, NDSN, WDC, VICI, FRC, DOX, ZBH, CVNA, CHH, RNG, WAT, PPG, PM, FOX, TRGP, MPW, PZZA, FTI, WEX, VRT, ZEN, MTB, EVBG, BRKS, CNK, BXMT, SHO, IRBT, CNP, WWD, TCBI, KBH, ALB, ITRI, ALE, EAF, AMED, JBT, OPK, EQC, MTSI, LHCG, MTD, OPEN, BIGC, MSGE, AME, SUI, KNSL, ALLE, BBBY, APPF, ORCC, GNRC, VAC, MPLN, ST, Sold Out: INTU, MSFT, MA, LLY, XOM, NOC, ZTS, AMD, QCOM, DG, APH, WMT, F, DFS, ALGN, D, BKNG, TYL, COP, REGN, DAL, V, ECL, ADI, ADSK, KR, TRV, BYND, NXPI, TJX, APTV, ROK, MAC, MU, VLO, STNE, TER, RTX, RH, CTVA, MO, CTSH, NRG, NFLX, OHI, RMD, ROKU, EMR, IIVI, TWLO, LW, MELI, SGEN, JHG, BWA, JCI, ODFL, ETSY, DRI, MDB, CF, HRL, SCCO, ABT, CSCO, JWN, DOW, MRNA, PH, BKI, DKNG, HES, ICE, PAGS, LEG, CLR, CLF, ORLY, DUK, XRX, SPCE, HUM, CDAY, CHKP, EXAS, M, FLR, GL, CFX, ENPH, RKT, CLOV, AEP, HALO, MAXR, HYLN, LNG, PVH, IOVA, WING, Z, MGP, FMC, GLPI, AAP, SCHW, MAN, SPWR, TEL, XYL, SEDG, GPC, GS, WELL, IDXX, OGE, FGEN, IR, CARR, NSP, REGI, YELP, STOR, TRU, CVAC, COO, JKHY, PENN, RSG, URBN, CG, FUBO, ALRM, JNPR, PLUG, AL, AGIO, GRWG, CADE, TLRY, TLRY, FOCS, FOXA, BKH, FRT, FE, SLG, SBGI, TDC, UI, GBT, TTD, SDGR, SLQT, NKLA, DNMR, NNN, HR, HLF, IFF, LKQ, STL, RGLD, STMP, SRNE, CELH, TREE, RIDE, MP, CHE, INGR, FDS, NVAX, OMCL, WERN, CBOE, SBRA, ANGI, FEYE, RARE, QTWO, CFG, MIME, NFE, FSR, QS, SKLZ, AEL, MSA, PRU, TMO, UMPQ, UDR, CCXI, AMRS, TROX, GMED, LGIH, ARMK, LBRDK, GKOS, HLI, BHF, TWST, REAL, XP, DNB, NCNO, ADC, BXP, DY, HELE, MVIS, THC, TREX, VSH, WMB, LDOS, G, AMRC, RPAI, TPH, DOC, AXTA, NVTA, CARG, REZI, ACCD, GOCO, WCC, QRTEA, LYB, MGY, COTY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys McDonald's Corp, Blackstone Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Intuit Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pearl River Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pearl River Capital, LLC owns 403 stocks with a total value of $363 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pearl River Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pearl+river+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Intel Corp (INTC) - 82,118 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,330 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 4,973 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1300.85% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 19,776 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Blackstone Inc (BX) - 47,002 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 19,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 47,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 20,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 17,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 53,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 45,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 1300.85%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1012.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 4,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 336.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 71,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 392.24%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 8,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 104.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 82,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 238.48%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 168.34%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.097500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Pearl River Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.