Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, New Relic Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Asana Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, MongoDB Inc, sells Splunk Inc, New Relic Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Moody's Corporation, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whetstone+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Domo Inc (DOMO) - 764,565 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  2. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 506,569 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 125,691 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,185 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 91,032 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 384,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 692,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 190,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 53,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 533,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
