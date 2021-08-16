Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Asana Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Splunk Inc, New Relic Inc, Fair Isaac Corp

New Purchases: ASAN, KLR,

ASAN, KLR, Added Positions: PTON, CRWD, MDB, TLS, ZM, DDOG, GOOGL,

PTON, CRWD, MDB, TLS, ZM, DDOG, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: SPLK, TWLO, WDAY, UPLD, FB, GOOG, PINS, MNTV, DOMO, NET, TDOC, EGHT,

SPLK, TWLO, WDAY, UPLD, FB, GOOG, PINS, MNTV, DOMO, NET, TDOC, EGHT, Sold Out: NEWR, FICO, MCO, TRU, ABNB,

Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asana Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, MongoDB Inc, sells Splunk Inc, New Relic Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, Moody's Corporation, TransUnion during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC owns 26 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whetstone+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Domo Inc (DOMO) - 764,565 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 506,569 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 125,691 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,185 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 91,032 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 384,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kaleyra Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 692,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 190,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 45.88%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 68,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $368.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 53,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 533,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.