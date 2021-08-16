Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Payoneer Global Inc, Yandex NV, BTRS Holdings Inc, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

New Purchases: PAYO, YNDX, BTRS, JOFF, NGMS, TWCT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Payoneer Global Inc, Yandex NV, BTRS Holdings Inc, JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp, NeoGames SA, sells Liberty Formula One Group, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portsea Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Portsea Asset Management LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,851,331 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60% Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,352,776 shares, 22.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5% Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 1,979,435 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Yandex NV (YNDX) - 245,515 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 1,109,184 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.33%. The holding were 1,979,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 245,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 1,109,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 1,077,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.272600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 145,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 376,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.38.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.