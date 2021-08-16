Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys Payoneer Global Inc, Yandex NV, BTRS Holdings Inc, Sells Liberty Formula One Group, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, TWC Tech Holdings II Corp

- New Purchases: PAYO, YNDX, BTRS, JOFF, NGMS, TWCT,
- Added Positions: EB,
- Reduced Positions: RPAY,
- Sold Out: FWONK, FTOC, TWCTU, FTOCU, FTAAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Portsea Asset Management LLP
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,851,331 shares, 24.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.60%
- Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY) - 1,352,776 shares, 22.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.5%
- Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 1,979,435 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 245,515 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS) - 1,109,184 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.33%. The holding were 1,979,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.12%. The holding were 245,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 1,109,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (JOFF)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 1,077,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NeoGames SA (NGMS)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NeoGames SA. The purchase prices were between $35.54 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.272600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.24%. The holding were 145,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)
Portsea Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 376,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $43.24 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $45.36.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCTU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.38.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOCU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $10.86.Sold Out: FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (FTAAU)
Portsea Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.08.
