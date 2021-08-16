Logo
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells General Mills Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Waste Connections Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pegasus Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, sells General Mills Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Pegasus Partners Ltd. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pegasus Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pegasus+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pegasus Partners Ltd.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 225,492 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 188,088 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.26%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 610,208 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.15%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 426,873 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.50%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 114,318 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $107.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 34,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 148.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 610,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3342.36%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 206,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 188,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 426,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.31%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pegasus Partners Ltd..

