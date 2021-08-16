Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Sells General Mills Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Waste Connections Inc

New Purchases: IWL, VTHR, MMC, DFUS, BNL, EW, INFO, PYPL, MTG,

IWL, VTHR, MMC, DFUS, BNL, EW, INFO, PYPL, MTG, Added Positions: VONV, ITOT, IWV, IWR, IVV, EXAS, IJH, IWM, IJR, AMZN, TEN, ADBE, SBUX, TECH, CRM, XM,

VONV, ITOT, IWV, IWR, IVV, EXAS, IJH, IWM, IJR, AMZN, TEN, ADBE, SBUX, TECH, CRM, XM, Reduced Positions: GIS, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, TXN, PEP, BDX, GOOGL, ACN, UPS, RSP, MMM, PFE, NKE, TER, UNH, YETI, EXPD, FICO, SYK, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, LFUS, LOW, CTSH, CMCSA, INTU, UHS, BKI, CABO, ADP, AVY, BLK, EFX, NSC, MA, ARE, LNT, D, FMC, FNF, HD, LECO, PG, TJX, TGT, BR, CONE, APD, ARW, BC, XEC, CCI, DEO, HAS, INTC, IPG, MKL, MORN, NDSN, TFX, VZ, WAFD, ENR, MO, CVX, CFR, FAST, MRK, PAYX, STE, TSCO, TYL, PRG, PM, DOX, WTRG, ALV, OZK, CINF, HP, SNA, WM, GOOG, STOR, BAC, KO, VRSK, SCHG, EMR, JPM, NVDA, AMGN, ECL, ITW, QCOM, LUV, TMO, DIS, FB, ZTS, IWD, VBR,

GIS, MSFT, AAPL, JNJ, TXN, PEP, BDX, GOOGL, ACN, UPS, RSP, MMM, PFE, NKE, TER, UNH, YETI, EXPD, FICO, SYK, BRK.B, CSCO, XOM, LFUS, LOW, CTSH, CMCSA, INTU, UHS, BKI, CABO, ADP, AVY, BLK, EFX, NSC, MA, ARE, LNT, D, FMC, FNF, HD, LECO, PG, TJX, TGT, BR, CONE, APD, ARW, BC, XEC, CCI, DEO, HAS, INTC, IPG, MKL, MORN, NDSN, TFX, VZ, WAFD, ENR, MO, CVX, CFR, FAST, MRK, PAYX, STE, TSCO, TYL, PRG, PM, DOX, WTRG, ALV, OZK, CINF, HP, SNA, WM, GOOG, STOR, BAC, KO, VRSK, SCHG, EMR, JPM, NVDA, AMGN, ECL, ITW, QCOM, LUV, TMO, DIS, FB, ZTS, IWD, VBR, Sold Out: WCN, GE, VAR, HFC, RTX, OGS, IBM, UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, sells General Mills Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pegasus Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Pegasus Partners Ltd. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $513 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pegasus Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pegasus+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 225,492 shares, 18.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 188,088 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.26% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 610,208 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.15% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 426,873 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.50% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 114,318 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $107.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 34,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 148.15%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 610,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3342.36%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 206,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 188,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 426,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 83.52%. The purchase prices were between $93.66 and $139.27, with an estimated average price of $119.6. The stock is now traded at around $92.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.31%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.