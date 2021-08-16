Logo
1623 Capital LLC Buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Olo Inc, Sells Zscaler Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, PTC Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 1623 Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Olo Inc, PTC Therapeutics Inc, nLight Inc, sells Zscaler Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, PTC Inc, New Relic Inc, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1623 Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, 1623 Capital LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1623 Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1623+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1623 Capital LLC
  1. Square Inc (SQ) - 55,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 55,500 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,400 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
New Purchase: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.13 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.844900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 325.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 139.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 89.06%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $168.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 343.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29.

Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1623 Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. 1623 Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1623 Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1623 Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1623 Capital LLC keeps buying
