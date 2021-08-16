1623 Capital LLC Buys Celsius Holdings Inc, Airbnb Inc, Olo Inc, Sells Zscaler Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, PTC Inc

- New Purchases: CELH, OLO, PTCT, ETWO, IS, MRVL, CGNX, NVTA, NARI,
- Added Positions: IJR, FB, ABNB, LASR, GFL, NVDA, PLAN, IPGP, AMZN, TSM, PLTR, KOD, SMAR, EVBG, MELI, U, RBLX, BMRN, ASML, CDLX, DXCM, ASAN, PODD, TDOC, PYPL, ZEN, SPLK, PEN, GMED, RARE, GTHX, AVRO, PYPD,
- Reduced Positions: NTLA,
- Sold Out: ZS, ZBRA, PTC, NEWR, SAIL, NET, IRTC, KALA, EDIT, RYTM, RGNX, DTIL, FSLY, ZYME, APLS, VUZI, DM, CRWD, SNOW, HOL, EOSE, QS,
- Square Inc (SQ) - 55,000 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 55,500 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,400 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,000 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.13 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.844900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in nLight Inc by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 32,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 325.99%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 139.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 89.06%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $168.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 343.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8.Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.64 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $64.29.Sold Out: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41.
