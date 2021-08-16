RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Synopsys Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp,

New Purchases: IHDG, SONO, AB, GOLD, PCOR, WBA, CMCO, OGN, FRST, FORM, HDV, FSK, CADE, CBNK, ROK, MPB, MIDD, OCFC, SCHW, ATI, SPTI, UBER, UPS, VOOV, EL, AFCG, AMH, BR, BRO, CPT, CMG, DCOM, EMLP, FSBC, FSBC, BUG, PAVE, IBM, AOR, KR, MKC, XPO,

IHDG, SONO, AB, GOLD, PCOR, WBA, CMCO, OGN, FRST, FORM, HDV, FSK, CADE, CBNK, ROK, MPB, MIDD, OCFC, SCHW, ATI, SPTI, UBER, UPS, VOOV, EL, AFCG, AMH, BR, BRO, CPT, CMG, DCOM, EMLP, FSBC, FSBC, BUG, PAVE, IBM, AOR, KR, MKC, XPO, Added Positions: SPY, SNPS, CRM, CB, BLFS, PCH, AMZN, CME, FIVN, IWM, MSFT, HELE, NEO, SPYD, UNH, WSO, COR, CRSP, CRWD, TDY, MMM, GOOGL, EDIT, FBP, TWLO, AVLR, BILL, COLM, DOCU, DT, MDB, CVX, EGP, MKTX, OKTA, POOL, CTLT, C, CW, DVN, DOW, FICO, ISBC, JNJ, JPM, MRK, NEOG, OMCL, PGR, ROLL, XLF, KRE, STE, TJX, TYL, UNP, VC, WST, ADBE, MO, AMT, AVD, AMGN, ADI, ATR, ARGO, BMI, BA, BFAM, BCO, CALB, CRS, GTLS, CPK, CSCO, CMCSA, DMRC, EXP, EXPO, GS, GWRE, IIVI, ITW, INTC, EFA, KAI, MTB, MMC, PCYO, RGEN, RBA, ROKU, RGLD, SYBT, STOR, TCBK, MTN, APD, ANTM, AMAT, BHC, BRK.B, BMY, BAM, BFST, GLV, KO, COST, ECL, EMR, ET, EPD, HOG, HDB, IR, ICE, DGRO, DVY, LIN, MRVL, NEE, NKE, NS, NVDA, ORCL, PFE, PSX, TROW, PRU, RHI, ROP, SPGI, SAR, SLCT, TXN, TITN, URI, VOO, VTV, VRRM, VRM, WMT, WM,

SPY, SNPS, CRM, CB, BLFS, PCH, AMZN, CME, FIVN, IWM, MSFT, HELE, NEO, SPYD, UNH, WSO, COR, CRSP, CRWD, TDY, MMM, GOOGL, EDIT, FBP, TWLO, AVLR, BILL, COLM, DOCU, DT, MDB, CVX, EGP, MKTX, OKTA, POOL, CTLT, C, CW, DVN, DOW, FICO, ISBC, JNJ, JPM, MRK, NEOG, OMCL, PGR, ROLL, XLF, KRE, STE, TJX, TYL, UNP, VC, WST, ADBE, MO, AMT, AVD, AMGN, ADI, ATR, ARGO, BMI, BA, BFAM, BCO, CALB, CRS, GTLS, CPK, CSCO, CMCSA, DMRC, EXP, EXPO, GS, GWRE, IIVI, ITW, INTC, EFA, KAI, MTB, MMC, PCYO, RGEN, RBA, ROKU, RGLD, SYBT, STOR, TCBK, MTN, APD, ANTM, AMAT, BHC, BRK.B, BMY, BAM, BFST, GLV, KO, COST, ECL, EMR, ET, EPD, HOG, HDB, IR, ICE, DGRO, DVY, LIN, MRVL, NEE, NKE, NS, NVDA, ORCL, PFE, PSX, TROW, PRU, RHI, ROP, SPGI, SAR, SLCT, TXN, TITN, URI, VOO, VTV, VRRM, VRM, WMT, WM, Reduced Positions: RTX, MS, AZPN, TMX, CERN, SF, STLD, VZ, INFO, DG, FROG, MLM, KMI, NTRS, CTT, CDW, CDNA, FBHS, DGRW, IWR, ACN, VEU, MDY, VIG, TRV, IJR, EW, MPC, AVY, ABCB, LMT, PFPT, SSB, JPC, IWF, SBCF, ODFL, TMO, ANSS, DES, ADP, BDX, DON, DTN, DXJ, CIT, VRSK, EOG, VEEV, FAST, FIS, HEI.A, VO, SPLV, WMB, HEDJ, SHW, TSLA, ZTS, IWV, XOM, BABA, ASML, T, BDC, BX, BP, CTAS, CGNX, DBEF, ETV, EPAM, EXAS, PEP, INTU, ISRG, PEY, IEFA, EEM, IWD, IVW, MNSB, NEP, NVO, JPI, OCSL,

RTX, MS, AZPN, TMX, CERN, SF, STLD, VZ, INFO, DG, FROG, MLM, KMI, NTRS, CTT, CDW, CDNA, FBHS, DGRW, IWR, ACN, VEU, MDY, VIG, TRV, IJR, EW, MPC, AVY, ABCB, LMT, PFPT, SSB, JPC, IWF, SBCF, ODFL, TMO, ANSS, DES, ADP, BDX, DON, DTN, DXJ, CIT, VRSK, EOG, VEEV, FAST, FIS, HEI.A, VO, SPLV, WMB, HEDJ, SHW, TSLA, ZTS, IWV, XOM, BABA, ASML, T, BDC, BX, BP, CTAS, CGNX, DBEF, ETV, EPAM, EXAS, PEP, INTU, ISRG, PEY, IEFA, EEM, IWD, IVW, MNSB, NEP, NVO, JPI, OCSL, Sold Out: FLIR, EQC, DLTR, UAA, RARE, TRHC, 7H80, GE, AVK, WY, COUP, FSKR, MSD, FTV, FDUS, WHF, NYCB, WAL, WEC, VAR, TFC, ITE, SHLX, OMC, LULU, CMI, CSGP,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Synopsys Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Chubb, sells Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, , Equity Commonwealth, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 251,211 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Visa Inc (V) - 287,814 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 237,603 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 139,646 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 359,329 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.227800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 280,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 88,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $293.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 144,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 175,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 398.47%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 283,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $104.43.