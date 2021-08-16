RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Synopsys Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RMB Capital Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Synopsys Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company RMB Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Synopsys Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Chubb, sells Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, , Equity Commonwealth, Steel Dynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RMB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, RMB Capital Management, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RMB Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rmb+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RMB Capital Management, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 251,211 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 287,814 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 237,603 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 139,646 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.28%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 359,329 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $40.98 and $44.34, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.227800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 280,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 88,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

RMB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $293.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 144,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $248.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 175,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 398.47%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 46.25%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 283,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

RMB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 296,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78.

Sold Out: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

RMB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $92.19 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $104.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of RMB Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RMB Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RMB Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RMB Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider