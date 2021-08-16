Logo
Cowen And Company, Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cowen And Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 575 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+and+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 773,000 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,040,000 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 425,930 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.19%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 520,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 320,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $294.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 122.19%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 425,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 1273.82%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPYU)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in by 844.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 763,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 547.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,294,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 197.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,553,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 213.97%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 354,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.

Sold Out: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:

1. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC keeps buying
