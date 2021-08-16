Cowen And Company, Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Fusion Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cowen And Company, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cowen And Company, Llc owns 575 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cowen+and+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 773,000 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,040,000 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 425,930 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.19% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 520,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 320,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $294.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 122.19%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 425,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 1273.82%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in by 844.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 763,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 547.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,294,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 197.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,553,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 213.97%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 354,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17.