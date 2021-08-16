Cowen And Company, Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Upstart Holdings Inc, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: LOW, HD, XLI, RCKT, IWO, ITB, XLE, WPF, TARS, XOP, NICE, CNI, LSAQ, LGAC, COLI, APPH, OMAB, NOK, FXI, FORE, SOFI, SOFI, GLD, BHP, ASPL, NUVB, TBLA, WOOF, VTAQ, ENVI, ENVI, PTK, AHAC, MACU, GSAQ, FLME, CUK, XPOA, EVOJ, TSIB, EQIX, LMND, CFIV, CPNG, JWN, NOAC, VII, CFV, MACQ, EH, EQD, FSSI, NXU, CHPT, CHPT, FTAI, RMGC, INVZ, BIIB, CNC, CHAQ, CBAH, ACII.U, DHCA, BARK, BAMR, MSOS, JAZZ, BEEM, GPAC, RIOT, CLDX, CRM, CPRI, BTAQ, LCAP, BWAC, CND, TERN, SDACU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, INKA, RXRAU, HCII, JWSM, PRPC, ENNV, XPDI, CORT, KR, TTCF, ATNF, ENFAU, FOREU, SVFA, RMGB, IPVF.U, ACQRU, LOKM, ALKS, IGT, APLS, FOXA, HZAC, VTIQU, VTIQU, GPACU, GPACU, BTNB, SNRH, PSAGU, FVT, YTPG, WPCA, EOCW.U, DXC, EXEL, SBBP, QTRX, GRUB, VYGG, BTWN, NGAB.U, XPDIU, SLAC.U, SBEAU, IPVA.U, PDOT.U, BRPM, ARRW, TETC, GLHA, NAUT, DNAA, PAVE, THCX, BCRX, GOL, KEY, LDL, MCD, NVO, WHR, VMW, AGIO, RARE, TPIC, AZUL, KNSA, BLSA, CLVR, DMYI, GSAQU, GMBTU, SCOBU, CVII.U, FSRXU, SPGS.U, TWNI.U, TSPQ.U, SLCR, CFFEU, ROSS.U, OSTR, PV, FZT.U, ACTDU, LVRAU, MIT, AGAC, AAC, BRIVU, KSI, KAHC, KPLT, EEM, XLF, COF, GSAT, PSTI, TWTR, CBAY, ORPH, GOEV, BFLY, ELMS, MMAT,
- Added Positions: SPY, XRT, BPYU, APYX, RBAC, XBI, SWCH, FULC, C, XGN, BWAY, DISCA, REAL, SCPL, FE, IONS, BAC, MRSN, OMER, FOLD, IPOD, HALO, FCX, SPCE, AAL, RDUS, SNDL, RIGL, STL,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SMFG, OPEN, TMTS, YAC, RSP, PRPB, CTLP, MESO, BSX, RPG, FTCV, PDAC, TLRY, TLRY, BMRN, CLII, ALXN, RLMD, TELA, DBVT, PRQR, ABUS, ZION, WFC, RF, FITB, CERS, ANDA, SRSA,
- Sold Out: LQD, UPST, CCAC, FUSE, HEC, BLNK, CP, ENIA, SAN, MRTX, IQ, DBDR, CLSK, ACEV, KSU, LOKB, STWO, AMC, SEAH, TLRY, TLRY, XLY, TECH, SKLZ, RVLV, AACQ, VRTX, DXCM, CCX, VXX, DEH, VLDR, TRIT, DCRB, SOAC, RL, ARBGU, BAND, WORK, CCIV, CAPA, QELL, ARGX, CARA, SVAC, FTOC, ROOT, NBIX, CRHC, KODK, GRUB, PACE, DCPH, FPAC, FPAC, AON, ACAD, NCR, AUPH, IPOF, ESPR, FSRV, NTRA, CNST, CHPM, WING, CHRS, BLUE, HWCC, VTRS, MIST, SIOX, HGEN, HBI, MAT, GE, GME, ALNY,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 773,000 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 3,040,000 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 425,930 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.19%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 520,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 320,000 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 520,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $335.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $294.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Cowen And Company, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $77.01, with an estimated average price of $70.77. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 122.19%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 425,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Retail ETF by 1273.82%. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPYU)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in by 844.23%. The purchase prices were between $17.72 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $18.29. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 763,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 547.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,294,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apyx Medical Corp (APYX)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 197.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,553,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Cowen And Company, Llc added to a holding in Switch Inc by 213.97%. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $23.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 354,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.Sold Out: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)
Cowen And Company, Llc sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $26.22 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $37.17.
