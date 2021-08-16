Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Churchill Downs Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Entegris Inc, Sells Tyler Technologies Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF
- New Purchases: LYG, ULST, PRU, MTRN, PEB, ELAN, EVRI, LHX, IBM, ALEX, DNOW, CWK, BKR, VSTO, LESL,
- Added Positions: CHDN, SBAC, ENTG, PLD, DHR, WDAY, UNP, VICI, EQIX, HEI.A, SIX, INVH, CPK, AWK, SUI, V, HD, GOOGL, EXR, MGNI, GNRC, BK, HON, COST, CPRT, CP, RCL, ZTS, SCHW, EPRT, LAMR, CDW, REXR, RMNI, CMC, AAPL, AEE, GTLS, ARE, CFR, FANG, FB, HLT, MCHP, SYK, MS, MAR, LYV, INTU, FITB, DE, CCL, BA, IVZ, AMZN, IPAY, RCM, ESGE, DGRO, AGG, GLPI, ALE, GGT,
- Reduced Positions: TYL, CCI, BSCL, BKI, KRE, WMB, DIS, BEPC, NATI, NEP, DLR, AMAT, OKE, MSFT, MCRI, CMS, SCHD, SBUX, AES, SYY, NSC, AME, COLD, POOL, BAC, HGV, BIPC, CWB, QMCO, VTEB, GOOG, IVW, QQQ,
- Sold Out: BAX, ABT, GE, RL, PK, MRCY, UNM, WWD, SYF, FWONA, ATRO, SJNK, IGHG, FTSL, MSGE, CTVA, VIAC, COHU, SUB, IGT, SCCO, NMR, TTI, RF,
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 53,076 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,396 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,804 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 48,414 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 87,987 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 540,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 127.53%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 90,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42.Sold Out: Woodward Inc (WWD)
Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13.
