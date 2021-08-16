Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Churchill Downs Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Entegris Inc, Sells Tyler Technologies Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: LYG, ULST, PRU, MTRN, PEB, ELAN, EVRI, LHX, IBM, ALEX, DNOW, CWK, BKR, VSTO, LESL,

Sold Out: BAX, ABT, GE, RL, PK, MRCY, UNM, WWD, SYF, FWONA, ATRO, SJNK, IGHG, FTSL, MSGE, CTVA, VIAC, COHU, SUB, IGT, SCCO, NMR, TTI, RF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Churchill Downs Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Entegris Inc, Prologis Inc, Lloyds Banking Group PLC, sells Tyler Technologies Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Black Knight Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q2, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 142 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 53,076 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,396 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,804 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 48,414 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 87,987 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 540,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $21.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 127.53%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 38.04%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 27,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Entegris Inc by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 45,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 50,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 90,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13.