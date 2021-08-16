Maryland Capital Management Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maryland Capital Management Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Maryland Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, iShares Global Industrials ETF, Corning Inc, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Target Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Maryland Capital Management owns 250 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maryland Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 682,188 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,550 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,300 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 240,600 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  5. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 126,983 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $410.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 79,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.04 and $122.94, with an estimated average price of $119.61. The stock is now traded at around $123.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.7 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $46.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.750400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 98.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 124,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Corning Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maryland Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Maryland Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maryland Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maryland Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maryland Capital Management keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider