Maryland Capital Management Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Truist Financial Corp, iShares Global Comm Services ETF, iShares Global Industrials ETF, Corning Inc, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Verisk Analytics Inc, Target Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Maryland Capital Management owns 250 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maryland Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maryland+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 682,188 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 296,550 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,300 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 240,600 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 126,983 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23%

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $410.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 79,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.04 and $122.94, with an estimated average price of $119.61. The stock is now traded at around $123.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Global Comm Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $84.32. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.7 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $46.4. The stock is now traded at around $48.750400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 98.22%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 124,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Corning Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.05%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Maryland Capital Management sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.