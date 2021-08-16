Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, iStar Inc, Corning Inc, sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uniplan+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 415,530 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 471,156 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 105,845 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 322,891 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 824,793 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $317.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 283,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 593,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 273,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41. The stock is now traded at around $1446.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 303.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.313900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 291,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 264,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 301.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 210,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 270.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 345,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 295.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 121,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 306.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 103,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $13.92.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.