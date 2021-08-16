Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, iStar Inc, Corning Inc, sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, Sharps Compliance Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uniplan+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 415,530 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 471,156 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 105,845 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 322,891 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  5. Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 824,793 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $317.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 283,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (SUNL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 593,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 273,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41. The stock is now traded at around $1446.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 303.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.313900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 291,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 264,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 301.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 210,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 270.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 345,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 295.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 121,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 306.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 103,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Sold Out: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37.

Sold Out: Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $13.92.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider