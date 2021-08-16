Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Public Storage, MPLX LP, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Global X MLP ETF, Blackstone Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc
- New Purchases: PSA, SUNL, STAR, GLW, VLO, BACPL.PFD, VWE, DHRPA.PFD, TYG, FNV, BW, FLMN, DCUE, WTER, BHP, MDWD, MBII, AINC, BKTI,
- Added Positions: MPLX, SLG, EPD, RADI, BEP, ENB, PSTL, FTAI, MMP, ALTO, CTBI, IEA, TLMD, RMNI, CLXT, FFIC, PINE, AVGO, NREF, CSTE, PLOW, KRA, CEVA, CDXC, FLXS, CPK, CTS, AZZ, HROW, FLY, ZIXI, CTLP, GLT, CTT, ODC, NBN, SEEL, LINC, SFST,
- Reduced Positions: BX, AMT, PLUS, ARE, KRNT, CCI, WY, DOC, EGP, TRNO, FR, INVH, VICI, SAFE, COLD, GLPI, SPG, HST, CUBE, BXP, STOR, ADC, EXR, WELL, HR, AIRC, ELS, CSR, TACT, ESS, WRI, CPT, COR, AMH, LTC, ETN, DLR, NXRT, BG, BEPC, HON, ABBV, ALB, KHC, WMB, TKR, NEP, KMI, EURN, CWEN, ETW, HRI, FPIPB, BOOM, FBIOP.PFD, MTRN, BMY, AIV,
- Sold Out: MLPA, MGPI, SMED, LHX, NOC, NEO, ARWR, CWB, RUN, ESQ, PFF, NSPA.PFD, LMRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 415,530 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 471,156 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 105,845 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 322,891 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
- Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 824,793 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94%
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $317.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 283,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (SUNL)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.46, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 593,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $20.73, with an estimated average price of $18.19. The stock is now traded at around $26.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 273,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 126,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1398 and $1439.99, with an estimated average price of $1416.41. The stock is now traded at around $1446.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in MPLX LP by 303.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.313900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 291,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 264,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 301.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 210,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 270.99%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 345,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 295.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 121,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 306.17%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 103,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68.Sold Out: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37.Sold Out: Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Sharps Compliance Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $13.92.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc..
1. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying
