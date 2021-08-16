Logo
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Oracle Corp, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, Allstate Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owns 513 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meiji+yasuda+asset+management+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 446,206 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,710 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 616,712 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,610 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.65%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 230,518 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.49%
New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $243.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $630.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 446,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 110.37%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 113.65%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2753.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 31,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 178.46%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 129,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 159.49%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 230,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 364.50%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $444.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 93,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.

Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.

Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. keeps buying
