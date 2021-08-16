Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Oracle Corp, General Electric Co
- New Purchases: GGG, ZS, NWSA, NET, SAM, TW, IAC, OGN, TRU, ALNY, AFG, IT, WORK, NVR, AVLR, NDAQ, CVNA, NVCR, PHM, CZR, ZEN, PAYC, PKI, KDP, UGI, TRMB, STE, SEE,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, UNH, V, SPGI, TMO, AME, EL, AAPL, ADBE, ROP, MCHP, ACN, DIS, AXP, POOL, COO, ECL, ALGN, FLT, ISRG, MSCI, A, SYK, ABBV, SHW, PYPL, NKE, SQ, INTU, TYL, ZTS, FB, QCOM, GOOG, ODFL, GNRC, MRNA, EXPD, EPAM, PINS, ADI, TXN, HZNP, ZM, PTON, ATVI, EXC, KR, VMC, MPC, TXG, DE, UPS, ZBRA, KMI, KEYS, WST, ENPH, CDW, UHAL, AMAT, CHD, ERIE, GS, HRL, HBAN, DGX, ROL, SRE, NLOK, WFC, WEC, PODD, FTNT, TSLA, HII, NOW, TDOC, DOCU, UBER, AES, APD, AKAM, AEP, AIG, APH, NLY, ADM, AJG, ATO, AZO, BK, BAX, BIO, BA, BSX, BRO, CBRE, CMS, CPB, CCL, CAT, LNG, CAG, CPRT, DLR, DUK, EIX, EA, EMR, EXPE, FISV, BEN, FCX, GRMN, HAS, HOLX, IDXX, INCY, IPG, KLAC, KEY, LEN, MAR, MRVL, MCK, MTD, NFLX, NSC, OHI, OMC, PPG, PTC, PAYX, PFG, O, ROST, SGEN, LUV, TER, TSN, UDR, VFC, WCN, WY, WMB, WLTW, XEL, YUM, CMG, BR, TMUS, DFS, MASI, MELI, VRSK, BAH, RNG, SYF, LBRDK, ETSY, FTV, TWLO, SNAP, BKR,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, ORCL, ALL, GILD, EQR, LMT, AMT, FIS, DHR, MKL, TRV, CTVA, CB, HUM, MCD, JPM, SYY, WBA, MBB, ABT, KO, NEE, LHX, HD, INTC, PG, UNP, AON, SCHW, CME, CSCO, CCI, LLY, JNJ, MXIM, MKC, MDT, NVDA, BKNG, MA, SSNC, APTV, BKI, AMCR, PLD, AEE, BAC, BIIB, BF.B, CVX, C, DLTR, EOG, ETN, EQIX, MRK, NEM, PEP, PFE, PRU, RF, RSG, SIRI, SBUX, USB, VZ, GWW, BFAM, CARR, AOS, AFL, ARE, HES, AMGN, AVB, BLK, CHRW, CVS, CE, CL, CMCSA, COP, STZ, COST, CCK, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DOV, DRE, FDX, FITB, GIS, GPN, MNST, WELL, HON, ILMN, TT, IFF, JKHY, J, KMB, LRCX, MU, MS, VTRS, OKE, PXD, PSA, PWR, CRM, SWK, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TSCO, VLO, VTR, WMT, ANTM, ZBH, WU, AWK, AVGO, TAL, GM, IQV, HLT, DOW, ALXN, MO, AMP, ANSS, ACGL, ADSK, ADP, AVY, BLL, BDX, BMRN, BG, CPT, COF, CAH, CNC, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CTSH, DRI, DVN, DD, ETR, ELS, ESS, XOM, FNF, FE, F, GD, GPC, HAL, HIG, HPQ, ICE, IP, JNPR, KSU, LH, LNC, LOW, MPW, MET, MAA, MSI, NTAP, NOC, NUE, ORLY, PPL, PH, LIN, RHI, ROK, SBAC, SLB, STX, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SUI, TDY, WPC, WM, WAT, WHR, L, BX, TEL, LULU, DG, HCA, APO, XYL, PANW, ANET, CFG, W, INVH, SE, VICI, DELL,
- Sold Out: GE, RE, RNR, NBIX, IONS, WRK, LSXMA, ABC, OC, WRB, UHS, TXT, NRG, LVS, HSIC, COG, PBCT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 446,206 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,710 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 616,712 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 31,610 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.65%
- Visa Inc (V) - 230,518 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.49%
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 200,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.92 and $221.44, with an estimated average price of $189.7. The stock is now traded at around $243.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 52,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $120.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $630.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46. The stock is now traded at around $87.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 446,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 110.37%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 24,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 113.65%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2753.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 31,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 178.46%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 129,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 159.49%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 230,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 364.50%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $444.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 93,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95.Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06.Sold Out: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $95.91.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.
