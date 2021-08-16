Logo
Tiger Global Management LLC Buys DoorDash Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, TAL Education Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, UiPath Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, GDS Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 142 stocks with a total value of $53.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chase Coleman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chase+coleman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chase Coleman
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,594,753 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,131,734 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 10,148,500 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
  4. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 27,392,297 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.25%
  5. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 7,280,000 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.33%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $90.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 9,525,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 10,423,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,625,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 13,842,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.730100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,847,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 87.95%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $189.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 10,913,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $346.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,283,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 7,280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 68.54%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1495.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 872,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 87.72%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $282.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,189,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yatsen Holding Ltd (YSG)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Yatsen Holding Ltd by 393.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.87 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 28,213,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd (DNK)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.37.

Sold Out: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $42.41, with an estimated average price of $34.84.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: (LINX)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.23 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chase Coleman. Also check out:

1. Chase Coleman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chase Coleman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chase Coleman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chase Coleman keeps buying
