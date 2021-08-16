Logo
Tiger Management Buys Flywire Corp, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Mastercard Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tiger Management (Current Portfolio) buys Flywire Corp, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, Square Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Mastercard Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Julian Robertson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/julian+robertson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Julian Robertson
  1. SLM Corp (SLM) - 3,074,655 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 591,500 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 164,900 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,500 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  5. Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 1,404,990 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 1,404,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Tiger Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $189.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $264.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Tiger Management initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $231.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Tiger Management initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Workday Inc by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Tiger Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Tiger Management added to a holding in Hello Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Tiger Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Julian Robertson. Also check out:

1. Julian Robertson's Undervalued Stocks
2. Julian Robertson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Julian Robertson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Julian Robertson keeps buying
