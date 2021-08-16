Tiger Management Buys Flywire Corp, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Mastercard Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

New Purchases: FLYW, DASH, SQ, PDD, OKTA, CRWD, CHWY, LSXMK,

Investment company Tiger Management Current Portfolio ) buys Flywire Corp, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, Square Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Mastercard Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Management. As of 2021Q2, Tiger Management owns 38 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SLM Corp (SLM) - 3,074,655 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.32% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 591,500 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 164,900 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,500 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Flywire Corp (FLYW) - 1,404,990 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tiger Management initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $33.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 1,404,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $189.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $264.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $231.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Workday Inc by 80.31%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 82.76%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 29.69%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management added to a holding in Hello Group Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Tiger Management sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68.