Pennant Investors, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, DISH Network Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Aramark, Altimeter Growth Corp
- New Purchases: PTON, AGC,
- Added Positions: DISH, MU, INTC, TMUS, MSFT, GM,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AM, AR,
- Sold Out: ARMK, AGCUU,
For the details of Alan Fournier 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alan+fournier/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alan Fournier
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,676,051 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 706,400 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 837,672 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.40%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 633,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 259,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,676,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 706,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 837,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)
Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alan Fournier. Also check out:
1. Alan Fournier's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alan Fournier's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alan Fournier's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alan Fournier keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment