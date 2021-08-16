Pennant Investors, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, DISH Network Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Aramark, Altimeter Growth Corp

New Purchases: PTON, AGC,

Investment company Pennant Investors, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, DISH Network Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Aramark, Altimeter Growth Corp, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Pennant Investors, LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,676,051 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 706,400 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70% Intel Corp (INTC) - 837,672 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.40% General Motors Co (GM) - 633,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 259,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,676,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 706,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 837,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.