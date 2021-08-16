Logo
Pennant Investors, LP Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, DISH Network Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Aramark, Altimeter Growth Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pennant Investors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, DISH Network Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Intel Corp, Altimeter Growth Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, Aramark, Altimeter Growth Corp, Antero Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennant Investors, LP. As of 2021Q2, Pennant Investors, LP owns 21 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Alan Fournier 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alan+fournier/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alan Fournier
  1. DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,676,051 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71%
  2. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 706,400 shares, 14.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 837,672 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.40%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 633,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  5. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 259,000 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.63%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)

Pennant Investors, LP initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,676,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 706,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Pennant Investors, LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.278100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 837,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGCUU)

Pennant Investors, LP sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $12.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alan Fournier. Also check out:

