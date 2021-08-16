AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AppSwarm Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor to TulsaLabs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the appointment of AI VentureTech, Inc. as head strategic advisor for TulsaLabs.

The Company announced the appointment of AI VentureTech as head strategic advisor for TulsaLabs and to help advise on building out a more dynamic management team behind the next-generation technology project. https://aiventuretech.com/

This new team will appoint project managers to oversee key areas of commercial research in the areas of data consulting, blockchain development, and space applications.

AppSwarm will also explore alternative funding, such as federal and state economic development zone grants or low-interest loans, to fund the initial build-out of the Tulsa based technology lab to avoid needing to access equity capital markets.

Thomas Bustamante, the Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc., commented, "We are very excited to head the strategic vision behind TulsaLabs and want to waste no time in beginning to implement the changes needed to build this project out. The immediate goal will be to appoint a younger and more dynamic executive team who will have oversight on project managers and oversee the development of a sales staff. AI will also advise the company on conducting an immediate review to stabilize share issuance, increase cost-efficiency, and seek alternative funding opportunities away from traditional equity or debt capital to begin preserving shareholder value wherever we can. Finally, to establish a more consistent communication program to provide updates on both material and non-material events developing around the labs progress.”

Institutional investment firms interested in partnering with our space research project please reach out to us at https://tulsalabs.io/investors/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

“LEGAL DISCLAIMER”

AppSwarm, and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or the issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.
888-886-8583
[email protected]

AI Venturetech
212-206-0984
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxMDA0NSM0MzYxMjE2IzUwMDAzMTc5OA==
AppSwarm-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment