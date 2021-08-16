Adaptive Ad Systems Reports Results for Q2 2021, Continues to Increase Revenue and Net Profit

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), a company that provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable T.V. and Satellite markets, today reports another increase in revenue and net profit for the second quarter of 2021.

J. Michael Heil, CEO of Adaptive Ad Systems, stated: "We are happy to report that we have again been able to increase revenue and profits for the second quarter of 2021, benefitting from the continuing expansion of our network and the addition of new subscribers during the quarter. While 2020 was the biggest year in revenue and profitability in the history of the Company, the Company is on track for its solid revenue projections for the remainder of the year 2021, with even higher expectations for 2022."

Revenues Increased

For the second quarter of 2021, revenues were $1,193,457 compared with $1,179,608 during the same period in 2020. This improved performance resulted from the continuing expansion of our network, adding Adaptive systems all across the U.S., and the recent expansion into new business sectors.

Net Profit Increased

Net Profit (before taxes) increased from $161,474 in Q2 2020 to $283,657 in Q2 2021, an increase of $122,183 or approximately 75%. This increase is based on management's constant efforts to increase revenue through continued network expansion, the addition of new subscribers, new technologies, and business sectors while keeping overhead low.

Mr. Heil adds, "As announced earlier, we have recently completed the construction of our Arizona-based IPTV head-end facility, creating a broad technology center for the Company's hardware and software. This improvement has enabled us to consistently increase the number of installations of our proprietary hardware and software systems throughout the country. The expanded network provides our contracted clients with more major ad campaigns that they typically would not have access to, resulting in the consistent improvement of our financial performance while creating a solid ROI for our shareholders."

THE ADAPTIVE SYSTEM

Adaptive allows advertisers across the U.S. to purchase ads that are inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive digital T.V. advertising system. Adaptive Ad Systems manages all ad-related activities, provides all technical support, ad-sales, traffic, and billing. Adaptive has established an innovative revenue share agreement with each cable television system.

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiary manufacturers, develops and deploys dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable T.V., Satellite T.V., and IPTV markets. The Company also provides High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via a network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs. Adaptive's primary focus is the underserved U.S. markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market across multiple national cable television networks while maintaining complete technology ownership. Adaptive has implemented a compelling profit-sharing model with its cable T.V. partners. The Company serves over 200 designated marketing areas in approximately 39 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable T.V. services in some niche markets. Adaptive is a pioneer in cable television ad insertions, serving independent cable television systems. The Company's proprietary hardware and software set the standard that other companies must meet in the advertising industry. For additional information, please visit www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals, and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, partnerships, or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance, and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

