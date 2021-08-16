Versus Systems Provides Update on Corporate Developments and Growth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) will host an investor webinar today, August 16, 2021, to discuss recent Company achievements and strategies for future growth and related milestones. The webinar will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Investors will be able to access the event here or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.versussystems.com.



Highlights and Recent Operational Developments

Closed transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive on June 3, 2021

Added Jennifer Prince, Twitter's Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships, to the board of directors

Drove fan engagement for six NHL teams, including the Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning, during the NHL Playoffs

Powered in-stadium fan engagement for the #MEXTOUR, the Mexican National Team’s annual multi-game soccer tour in the United States

Powered fan engagement for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic to a record-breaking live crowd of nearly 150,000 people

Partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper brand Crush to power second-screen engagement during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders middleweight boxing title fight

Powered live in-stadium and at-home fan experiences for MLS’s Los Angeles Football Club

Announced partnerships with Peach Bowl, Inc. and Military Bowl Foundation, Inc.

Powered live in-stadium experiences and second screen engagement for the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo

Drove in-stadium fan engagement for The Hundred, a new cricket league in England and Wales

Broadened partnership with HP to launch OMEN Rewards in Mexico, the UK, and India

Introduced alcohol-related advertising to the Company’s Dynamic Regulatory Compliance engine

Launched a Shopify App that allows ecommerce and small businesses to connect their stores to the Company’s proprietary rewards platform

Appointed Amanda Armour as Chief People Officer

Management Commentary

“Versus Systems had a remarkable second quarter, and that progress has continued into the third quarter,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We closed the transformative acquisition of Xcite Interactive in June and are thrilled to see how well the teams have merged as we work to fully integrate the XEO technology into our Dynamic Regulatory Compliance prizing engine. We have dozens of new partners, across a broad range of sports teams and live events, that can access our complete engagement platform, bringing real-life prizing to their audiences wherever they are.

“Entertainment and media is a $2 trillion dollar annual industry. From live events to TV to streaming to video games, people need to be entertained. We are the leader in second-screen engagement and fan experiences both in-stadium and at-home. Everything we set out to do when we joined the NASDAQ, and when we acquired Xcite, we have either already accomplished or are in a much stronger position to do so. We are excited to continue bringing the Versus experience to more and more fans this fall and into the future.”

Investor Webinar

The Company will hold a webinar for investors on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its growth strategy and milestones.

Date: Monday, August 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Investors may register for the webinar here.

Questions for the Q&A session may be sent in advance to [email protected]. Updates and further details will be available at www.versussystems.com. If you have any difficulty connecting with the webinar, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

