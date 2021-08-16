HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HighPeak Energy, Inc. Announces Commencement of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) ( HPK) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“common stock”), pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to provide funding for general corporate purposes, which may include accelerating its drilling and development activities given the current price environment and funding further bolt-on acquisitions.

Roth Capital Partners will serve as the sole book-running manager and Northland Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities will serve as co-managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, California 92660, or by telephone at 1-800-678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of common stock or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares of common stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the offering and the use of proceeds. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intention, completion, timing and option relating to the offering, represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to complete the offering. When used in this document, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, HighPeak Energy disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made. HighPeak Energy cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of HighPeak Energy, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the length, scope and severity of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic, including the effects of related public health concerns and the impact of continued actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic and its impact on commodity prices, supply and demand considerations and storage capacity; U.S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the effects of the recent U.S. presidential and congressional elections on energy and environmental policies; the supply and demand for, and the market prices of, oil, natural gas, NGLs and other products or services; production and reserve levels; drilling risks; economic and competitive conditions; the availability of capital resources; capital expenditures and other contractual obligations; weather conditions; inflation rates; the availability of goods and services; legislative, regulatory or policy changes; cyber-attacks; occurrence of property acquisitions or divestitures; the integration of acquisitions; and the securities or capital markets and related risks such as general credit, liquidity, market and interest-rate risks. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrection, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause HighPeak Energy’s actual results to differ from projected results, please read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the registration statement on Form S-1, of which the prospectus relating to the offering forms a part, and in HighPeak Energy’s other filings with the SEC including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company’s subsequent filings, including HighPeak Energy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Hightower
Vice President, Business Development
817.850.9204
[email protected]

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.

ti?nf=ODMwOTkwOSM0MzYwNTgwIzIyMDIxMTI=
HighPeak-Energy-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment