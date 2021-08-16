NeoGames Studio Releases a New, Multi-game Progressive Jackpot for eInstant Games

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A., ( NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announces the rollout of a multi-game progressive jackpot feature in selected eInstant games to be rolled out across its customer base.



NeoGames Studio's progressive jackpot can be implemented flexibly across clusters of eInstant games. The greater chance to win in a shared progressive jackpot heightens the attraction for players, increases overall player engagement, and accelerates jackpot growth.

The new feature is designed to offer lotteries the opportunity to attract new players and audiences to eInstant games, diversifying the lottery’s games portfolio and boosting revenues. The jackpot feature aims to offer fun and exciting opportunities to experience a variety of games, with the anticipation of a bigger win and perhaps a dream come true.

The progressive jackpot feature is the latest example of continued innovation across NeoGames’ platform, games studio, and service offerings to the lottery market.

“We are delighted to introduce the NeoGames Studio multi-game progressive jackpot feature in our eInstant games, providing lotteries with new gaming options that appeal to the mass market. This new functionality, with its large jackpots potential and game diversity, is intended to help our customers attract new and existing players,” said Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events, including the potential regarding the new jackpot functionality. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

