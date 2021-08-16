American Industrial Transport, Inc., an ITE Management company, Acquires the Rail Leasing Business of The Andersons, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Industrial Transport, Inc., an ITE Management company, Acquires the Rail Leasing Business of The Andersons, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Broadened Fleet Offering Enhances Railcar Services for Customers; Contributes to Leading Repair Network and Data Solutions

PR Newswire

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 16, 2021

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Industrial Transport, Inc. (AITX) announced today that it has acquired the railcar leasing business from The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) for approximately $550 million in cash. AITX and its affiliates now can offer customers a leasing fleet of approximately 60,000 railcars across a diverse offering of car-types, equipment life-cycles, commodities, and industries-serviced.

AITX provides solutions to freight shipping customers across railcar leasing, repair, and data. The company is an affiliate of ITE Management L.P., an asset manager targeting transportation and industrial assets and companies, and related industries and services.

"We are incredibly pleased to expand the breadth and depth of our railcar leasing platform and the services AITX can provide. AITX expects to hire a majority of The Andersons employees in the railcar leasing business, and we are pleased to welcome aboard our new team members," said Jason Koenig, Managing Partner at ITE and member of the AITX Board of Directors. "With our more diversified fleet offering and best-in-class repair network, AITX customers now have greater flexibility to meet their rail shipping, servicing, and data needs."

The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in providing innovative agriculture supply chain solutions to its core verticals of grain and fertilizer sectors.

"This railcar leasing business has been a successful and consistent cash flow generator for The Andersons. The strategic decision to sell the leasing business allows us to focus on and invest in our agricultural segments to leverage our core strengths. It also will improve our balance sheet thereby enabling us to redeploy capital in a manner that will enhance shareholder returns," said Pat Bowe, President and CEO of The Andersons. "While we intend to divest our Rail segment in its entirety, we will continue normal operations of our repair and service business as we conduct a sale process."

"The employees involved are among the most skilled and experienced in the railcar leasing industry, and they have been critical to our success," commented Joe McNeely, President, The Andersons Nutrient and Industrial Group. "We deeply value their contributions and thank them for their commitment to The Andersons. We're determined to make their transitions as smooth as possible."

About American Industrial Transport, Inc.
American Industrial Transport, Inc. is a leading railcar service provider with solutions across leasing, repair, and railcar data. AITX's broad and diverse railcar leasing fleet offers customers shipping flexibility and a portfolio of financing options. AITX's best-in-class railcar repair network spans across North America with capabilities across full-service repair, mobile operations, and onsite partnership. For more information, please visit www.aitx.com.

About ITE Management L.P.
ITE Management is an investment firm specializing in transportation and industrial assets and companies, with a critical focus on generating current yields, long-term uncorrelated returns, and positive risk characteristics. ITE Management works directly with operators to build a diversified portfolio across hard asset verticals. For more information, visit www.itemgmt.com.

Contacts:

American Industrial Transport, Inc.
Diana Gould
Director, Legal and Corporate Compliance
Phone: 636-940-6092
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG76808&sd=2021-08-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-industrial-transport-inc-an-ite-management-company-acquires-the-rail-leasing-business-of-the-andersons-inc-301356185.html

SOURCE American Industrial Transport, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG76808&Transmission_Id=202108161606PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG76808&DateId=20210816
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment