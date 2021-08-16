Logo
RE/MAX: Nearly 400 Franchises Sold, 500+ Franchise Renewals Highlight Active First Half of 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Plus, combined U.S., Canada agent count is the highest it's been in nearly three years

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, announced today that in the first half of 2021 nearly 400 franchises have affiliated with the balloon globally. Furthermore, over 500 brokerages have renewed their franchise agreements. These commitments to the brand preceded a monumental acquisition by RE/MAX, LLC with the purchase of the North American regions of RE/MAX INTEGRA announced recently and discussed in detail on the Q2 2021 earnings call. The transaction, which closed in July, brought over 19,000 agents (approximately 12,000 in Canada and 7,000 in the U.S.) and more than 1,100 independently owned and operated RE/MAX offices into the growing group of RE/MAX, LLC Company-Owned Regions (COR). These affiliates serve a wide array of communities, advancing the RE/MAX mission to deliver the best experience in everything real estate.

REMAX_Logo.jpg

In the second quarter alone, RE/MAX sold over 50 franchises in the U.S. and Canada and over 175 outside the U.S. and Canada. Over 150 brokerages in the two countries, and 95 brokerages beyond them, renewed their franchise agreements in the quarter.

"Growth benefits every member of our network by increasing brand visibility, market share and referral opportunities," said Josh Bolgren, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Region Development. "We're trending the right way as evidenced by our growth and overall Company performance in Q2 and we have our sights aimed even higher. It's our goal as a brand to help people by being the best at making their real estate aspirations a reality."

New to RE/MAX is RE/MAX West Main Realty (Lebanon, TN), formerly affiliated with Century 21. Broker/Owner Anita Tate recently moved her successful real estate office to the RE/MAX brand citing the culture of productivity and superior customer service as major draws.

"We are currently experiencing one of the hottest real estate markets on record, and in an increasingly competitive environment I knew aligning with RE/MAX was the best way to keep my office's edge," said Tate. "Our collection of marketing services for real estate has never been better, and leading industry technology from RE/MAX will help streamline the sales process for my agents' clients. I'm proud to join a brand with a proven track record of productivity and look forward to growing my roster of experienced agents."

Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales, credits the franchisor's growth to the RE/MAX value proposition as well as the strong U.S. housing market and demand. "It's an exciting time to be in the real estate industry, and people are noticing," he said. "We believe the brokerages aligning with RE/MAX are taking a thoughtful step to fortify their positions as industry leaders. We have the brand awareness, tools, educational resources and technology to help them continue to grow and be a difference maker."

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with nearly 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories. In the second quarter, RE/MAX announced the reactivation of the brand's presence in Haiti and the global real estate franchisor recently also sold the Master Franchise rights for Pakistan.

For more information about RE/MAX, LLC, a business that builds businesses, visit remax.com. Each office independently owned and operated.

About the RE/MAX Network
As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with nearly 140,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence.RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA76708&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remax-nearly-400-franchises-sold-500-franchise-renewals-highlight-active-first-half-of-2021-301356135.html

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA76708&Transmission_Id=202108161610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA76708&DateId=20210816
