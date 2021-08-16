Unum Group to present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney, will represent the company at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

McKenney is scheduled to speak at the virtual conference at 11:15 a.m. EST on Monday, September 13, 2021. He will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP



Unum (NYSE: UNM) is an international provider of workplace benefits and services and has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

