OTC Markets Group Welcomes Kenorland Minerals Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Kenorland Minerals Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NWRCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Zach Flood, President and CEO, commented, "We're very excited to be trading on the OTCQX and expand the company's visibility and accessibility to current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders."

Clyde Snow & Sessions, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Kenorland is a mineral exploration company involved in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties located in North America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

