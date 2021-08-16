Joho Capital Buys Dynatrace Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

For the details of Robert Karr 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robert+karr/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Robert Karr
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 743,200 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,891 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio.
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 596,955 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
- Livent Corp (LTHM) - 3,777,080 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,108,600 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%
Joho Capital initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Joho Capital added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,108,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.
