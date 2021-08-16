Joho Capital Buys Dynatrace Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: PTON,

PTON, Added Positions: DT, STZ, EL,

Investment company Joho Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Dynatrace Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joho Capital. As of 2021Q2, Joho Capital owns 22 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Robert Karr

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 743,200 shares, 28.61% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 570,891 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 596,955 shares, 15.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Livent Corp (LTHM) - 3,777,080 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,108,600 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%

Joho Capital initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joho Capital added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,108,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.