Sageworth Trust Co Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, Vanguard Value ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Gold

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, Vanguard Value ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Gold Trust, WideOpenWest Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sageworth Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Sageworth Trust Co owns 894 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,584,571 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 997,642 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,989,976 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 295,363 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 906,011 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 566,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 352,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 3232.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1330.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 1045.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $49.61.

Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 99.95%. The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 39.58%. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 1,188,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 51.69%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 49,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 79.09%. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 13,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.22%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 1,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.