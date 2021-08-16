Sageworth Trust Co Buys Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September, Vanguard Value ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, iShares Gold

- New Purchases: PSEP, POCT, PJAN, BBCA, ESGV, LOW, VSGX, GPN, MMC, ROST, STT, UNH, GWW, DG, TILT, MO, UHAL, KR, MCHP, SWK, SYY, TMO, WTM, DFS, PM, EMQQ, GDX, GDXJ, PAUG, AFL, CMA, CNO, DECK, DPZ, GGG, ISBC, JBL, MTD, NDSN, OSK, POOL, STLD, TER, TREX, TRMB, ZBRA, MSCI, FTNT, VC, RH, CTLT, EGHT, AOS, AAON, AIR, ALE, ABMD, AKR, RAMP, NSP, ADTN, AEIS, AGYS, ADC, AIN, MATX, ATI, ADS, CRMT, AXL, ACC, AEL, AWR, AVD, AMWD, THRM, ABCB, ANDE, APOG, WTRG, ARCB, ARWR, ABG, ASH, ASB, AVA, ACLS, BMI, BCPC, B, BBBY, BHLB, BIG, BIO, ANIP, BLKB, AX, SAM, BPFH, EPAY, BYD, BRC, BDN, BRKL, BRKS, CAL, MTRN, CBRL, CEVA, CSGS, CTS, CDNS, HLX, CAMP, CWT, ELY, CPE, CMO, PRDO, CRS, CASY, CATO, CVCO, CNC, CENT, CPF, CAKE, CHS, PLCE, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CIR, CRUS, CHCO, CLF, COKE, CCOI, CGNX, COHR, COHU, FIX, NNN, CBU, CPSI, CMTL, CONN, CNX, CNSL, CRVL, CORE, OFC, CXW, CREE, CW, CUTR, CYTK, DSPG, DBI, DXPE, DAKT, DAR, DLX, SITC, DVN, DRH, DKS, DBD, DGII, DIOD, DCI, LCII, DRE, BOOM, ESE, EWBC, EBIX, EME, ECPG, WIRE, EPR, PLUS, EQIX, EQT, ETH, EXR, EXTR, FDS, FICO, FARO, FSS, M, FHI, FOE, FBP, FFBC, FFIN, FR, FMBI, FVE, FBC, FLO, FLR, FORM, FOSL, FELE, FSP, FULT, GIII, RHP, AJRD, GCO, GNW, GTY, ROCK, GBCI, ITGR, GHL, GFF, GES, HAE, HAIN, HWC, HAFC, HLIT, HSC, HE, HA, HWKN, HSII, HP, MLHR, HT, HXL, HIBB, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IDXX, INDB, BCOR, NSIT, IART, IPAR, TILE, SNEX, IBOC, IVC, ITRI, JJSF, VIAV, JBLU, JBSS, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRG, KNX, KSS, KFY, KLIC, LZB, SR, LAMR, LSTR, LII, JEF, LXP, LGND, LECO, LFUS, LPSN, LDL, MDC, MHO, MDU, MKSI, MAC, CLI, MGLN, MANT, MANH, MCS, HZO, MKTX, MRTN, MTRX, MPW, MED, MRCY, MDP, VIVO, MMSI, MTH, MOH, MCRI, MPWR, MUR, MYE, MYGN, NBR, HOPE, NPK, NKTR, NTGR, NJR, NYMT, NYT, JWN, NWE, NUVA, OII, IOSP, OIS, ODFL, OLN, ZEUS, OHI, OMCL, OSUR, OFG, OMI, PDFS, GLT, PPBI, PZZA, PTC, PKE, PTEN, PENN, PRFT, PETS, PDCE, PIPR, PBI, POLY, PLXS, PCH, POWL, RDNT, PRA, PRGS, MODV, PFS, STL, KWR, DORM, RES, RMBS, RPT, RRC, RAVN, O, RRGB, RWT, RGS, RS, RCII, RGEN, RGLD, ONTO, R, SAIA, SPXC, SAFT, SANM, BFS, SGMS, SMG, SNBR, SMTC, DHC, SCI, SCVL, SLAB, SFNC, SSD, SKYW, SAH, SWN, LSI, SPTN, SPPI, SM, STMP, SXI, SCL, STE, SHOO, SF, STRA, SRDX, SYKE, SYNA, SNV, TTMI, TTWO, SKT, AXON, TISI, TTEC, TDY, TPX, TCBI, TXRH, GEO, THO, TWI, TMP, TR, TTC, WEN, TGI, UGI, SPOK, UCTT, UMPQ, UFI, UBSI, UCBI, UFCS, UNFI, X, UTHR, UEIC, UFPI, UHT, UBA, VLY, OSPN, VECO, VVI, VICR, WDFC, WSO, WBS, WW, WRI, WST, WGO, WTFC, WETF, WWW, WWD, WRLD, WWE, WOR, WEX, ZUMZ, IRBT, STAR, SENEA, AAWW, HAYN, UVE, NEO, CROX, KOP, GPRE, PRG, VG, HOMB, PGTI, KALU, GTLS, TNL, EVR, EHTH, EXLS, OC, EBS, KBR, FSLR, AVAV, EIG, CENTA, BR, CNK, TTGT, BGS, MASI, AROC, APEI, ROIC, ARR, UIHC, IRDM, DAN, MYRG, HCI, JBT, RGA, CLW, VRTS, OPI, IVR, ECHO, LOCO, PMT, ADUS, H, AMPH, ARI, PEB, KRA, CIT, QNST, MXL, CLDT, CBOE, SIX, FN, CPS, GDOT, WSR, COR, USCR, VRA, SBRA, WD, AAT, BKU, INN, AMCX, SXC, CHEF, VAC, LPI, CPRI, PARR, REGI, SLCA, MTDR, POST, YELP, ENPH, RPAI, SUPN, BLMN, SRC, NBHC, QLYS, FANG, ALEX, PBF, TPH, BCC, ENTA, TMHC, AHH, COTY, IRT, SPNT, MUSA, AAOI, SAIC, RMAX, BRX, ESNT, LGIH, NMIH, OGS, GCI, IBP, SABR, SFBS, WPG, CTRE, DNOW, TSE, RYAM, VRTV, TMST, HQY, VEC, CZR, GWB, KEYS, BOOT, AVNS, LBRDK, STOR, JRVR, UE, SHAK, DEA, VSTO, XHR, SEDG, NXRT, NSA, CHCT, GNL, WING, CABO, ENR, BLD, GKOS, CC, EXTN, RUN, LITE, BNED, FLOW, FCPT, GMS, FHB, ASIX, VVV, ADNT, IIPR, PVAC, ICHR, PK, VREX, PUMP, CADE, HCC, AM, SGH, JHG, GPMT, CEIX, CHX, TALO, WH, EPRT, BJ, ACA, LTHM, REZI, ETRN, KTB, NTCO, VTOL, AAN, DM, BCEI, BCEI, OGN, GQRE, ITOT, IWN, IWO, TLTD, VOE, VTIP, VWO,
- Added Positions: VXUS, VTV, VTI, GLD, USB, JNJ, CVS, ABC, UL, VBR, KO, CAG, IWF, AMGN, MDT, SJM, ADP, MRK, FIVE, KEY, XOM, CVX, OLLI, PNTG, ACWV, PRLB, CUBI, SPSC, SEM, ENSG, VO, MS, HSKA, AMED, CCMP, CVGW, CHE, CBB, NPO, EXPO, FHN, USPH, HRC, MMS, AMN, NEOG, PRAA, POWI, ROG, SIGI,
- Reduced Positions: VSS, AMJ, VT, IAU, WOW, QQQ, AAPL, JPM, WMT, NKE, DIA, MCD, QDF, INTC, HD, COST, CSCO, CME, CSX, AMT, IEMG, BMTX, VNT, FTV, GOOG, ABBV, AWK, VUG, VTRS, BAX, DHR, GOOGL, ICE, MDLZ, LHCG, LMT, MSFT, DIS, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, PG, SWX, SBUX, RTX,
- Sold Out: DOV, UNP, PS, HON, TXN, YORW, VBK, APD, PGX, IEFA, AYX, HUBS, ZEN, QTS, CDW, NSC, MU, EMR, ETN, CRL, AXP, AEP,
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 4,584,571 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 997,642 shares, 17.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,989,976 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 295,363 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 906,011 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $28.74 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 566,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sageworth Trust Co initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.28%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 352,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 3232.67%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $120.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 1330.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Sageworth Trust Co added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 1045.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: The York Water Co (YORW)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in The York Water Co. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $49.61.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Sageworth Trust Co sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 99.95%. The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 39.58%. The sale prices were between $16.3 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $18.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 1,188,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 51.69%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 49,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: WideOpenWest Inc (WOW)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in WideOpenWest Inc by 79.09%. The sale prices were between $12.85 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $15.64. The stock is now traded at around $20.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 13,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Sageworth Trust Co reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 46.22%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Sageworth Trust Co still held 1,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.
