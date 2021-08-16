Paulson & Co. Buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: DIDI, APA, RDS.A, BALY, BP, KSU, OIH, TTE, DISCA, BIDU, BABA,
- Added Positions: OXY, XOM, GOLD, SA,
- Reduced Positions: VTRS, DISH, PCRX, SD,
- Sold Out: GLD, ALXN, TAK, MIK, TLND, RP, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of John Paulson
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio.
- Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 11,081,904 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 11,081,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,033,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $47.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,941,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,546,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,070,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.Sold Out: (MIK)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: (TLND)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of John Paulson.
1. John Paulson's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Paulson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Paulson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Paulson keeps buying
