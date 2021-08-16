Logo
Keystone Financial Group Buys VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips E

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keystone Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Virtus AllianzGI Equitynvertible Income Fund, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keystone Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Keystone Financial Group owns 288 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keystone Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keystone+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keystone Financial Group
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 134,866 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,080 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  3. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) - 337,871 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 180,212 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 192,016 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.93 and $71.64, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 337,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 163,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 190,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Virtus AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $30.24, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Keystone Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $277.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $146.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 62.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Keystone Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.48%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Keystone Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keystone Financial Group. Also check out:

1. Keystone Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keystone Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keystone Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keystone Financial Group keeps buying
