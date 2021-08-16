Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. Buys Airbnb Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, , Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: ABNB, DIDI, BZ, LYEL, EM, IPSC, TALS, PATH,

ABNB, DIDI, BZ, LYEL, EM, IPSC, TALS, PATH, Added Positions: VIPS, BABA, MNSO, NIO, DASH, XPEV,

VIPS, BABA, MNSO, NIO, DASH, XPEV, Reduced Positions: PDD, ZM, GDS, UBER, APLS, JD, BEAM, KDP, BPMC, KOD, HOOK, KRON, ARGX, NKTX, PRLD,

PDD, ZM, GDS, UBER, APLS, JD, BEAM, KDP, BPMC, KOD, HOOK, KRON, ARGX, NKTX, PRLD, Sold Out: CBPO, CALT, GRUB, PYPL, GMAB, FDMT, NXTC, CYTK, MRUS, RCUS, TCRR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, MINISO Group Holding, DiDi Global Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, , Zoom Video Communications Inc, GDS Holdings, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhlr+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 6,902,129 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.48% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. I-MAB (IMAB) - 6,616,170 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,747,840 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,112,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,016,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,348,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Smart Share Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $7.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,080,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 614,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 1807.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,963,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 425.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 713,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 1801.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 5,653,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 575.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 859,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 896,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $28.6.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45.

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $30.89.