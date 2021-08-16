Logo
Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. Buys Airbnb Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, , Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding, MINISO Group Holding, DiDi Global Inc, sells Pinduoduo Inc, , Zoom Video Communications Inc, GDS Holdings, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $9.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hhlr+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.
  1. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio.
  2. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 6,902,129 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.48%
  3. iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 38,648,477 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. I-MAB (IMAB) - 6,616,170 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 1,747,840 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,112,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,016,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $34.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,348,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smart Share Global Ltd (EM)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Smart Share Global Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $7.09. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,080,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Century Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.45 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 614,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 1807.18%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,963,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 425.72%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 713,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 1801.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $23.93. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 5,653,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 575.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 859,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in XPeng Inc by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 896,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CBPO)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Sold Out: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Calliditas Therapeutics AB. The sale prices were between $26.02 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $28.6.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $32.83 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $38.45.

Sold Out: 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT)

Hhlr Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $30.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.. Also check out:

1. HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. keeps buying
