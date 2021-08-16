Logo
Journey Advisory Group, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Sells Clorox Co, General Electric Co, Ecolab Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Journey Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Clorox Co, General Electric Co, Ecolab Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Journey Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Journey Advisory Group, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Journey Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/journey+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Journey Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,677 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 106,505 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,652 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,537 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 183,511 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 691.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Sold Out: Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH)

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Journey Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Journey Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Journey Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Journey Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Journey Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
