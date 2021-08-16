Journey Advisory Group, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Sells Clorox Co, General Electric Co, Ecolab Inc

New Purchases: ULST, CMCSA, FMC, PSX, AMP, BSV, SPYG, ADBE, MO, DHR, MMAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Clorox Co, General Electric Co, Ecolab Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Journey Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Journey Advisory Group, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $314 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Journey Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/journey+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,677 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 106,505 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,652 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,537 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 183,511 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $92.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $66.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 691.04%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 9,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.65%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 68.55%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $151.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58.

Journey Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $5.42.