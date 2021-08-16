Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Origin Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Origin Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Origin Asset Management LLP owns 133 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Origin Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/origin+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Origin Asset Management LLP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,087,296 shares, 27.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,673,481 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 5,525,266 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 269,600 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
  5. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,174,900 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
New Purchase: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 225.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moelis & Co (MC)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Origin Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Origin Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Origin Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Origin Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Origin Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider