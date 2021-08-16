Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV

New Purchases: LSTR, EXPD, BC, LGIH, HLI, FNF, BX, STLD, IT, LKQ, MDC, FBHS, HSII, JCOM, BRBR, MED, HTH, VIRT, SAIA, LCII, UMBF, CPRX, NUS, VCTR, EVR, RDN, BPOP, FL, FMNB, FIX, AAN,

LSTR, EXPD, BC, LGIH, HLI, FNF, BX, STLD, IT, LKQ, MDC, FBHS, HSII, JCOM, BRBR, MED, HTH, VIRT, SAIA, LCII, UMBF, CPRX, NUS, VCTR, EVR, RDN, BPOP, FL, FMNB, FIX, AAN, Added Positions: BIDU, VIPS, JPM, MSFT, UFPI, TGT, MC, JHG, EME, PRFT, UTHR, AB, AN, SNBR,

BIDU, VIPS, JPM, MSFT, UFPI, TGT, MC, JHG, EME, PRFT, UTHR, AB, AN, SNBR, Reduced Positions: BABA, PFSI, HOLX, IBP, HELE, ICE, TPX, TMO, CI, SAIC, APAM,

BABA, PFSI, HOLX, IBP, HELE, ICE, TPX, TMO, CI, SAIC, APAM, Sold Out: ATHM, JD, QGEN, AEIS, SNPS, GNTX, SWKS, ADUS, LITE, AMGN, EBS, PUMP,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, LGI Homes Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Origin Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Origin Asset Management LLP owns 133 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,087,296 shares, 27.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,673,481 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 5,525,266 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 269,600 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,174,900 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 225.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.