Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Landstar System Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Brunswick Corp, Sells Autohome Inc, JD.com Inc, Qiagen NV

- New Purchases: LSTR, EXPD, BC, LGIH, HLI, FNF, BX, STLD, IT, LKQ, MDC, FBHS, HSII, JCOM, BRBR, MED, HTH, VIRT, SAIA, LCII, UMBF, CPRX, NUS, VCTR, EVR, RDN, BPOP, FL, FMNB, FIX, AAN,
- Added Positions: BIDU, VIPS, JPM, MSFT, UFPI, TGT, MC, JHG, EME, PRFT, UTHR, AB, AN, SNBR,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, PFSI, HOLX, IBP, HELE, ICE, TPX, TMO, CI, SAIC, APAM,
- Sold Out: ATHM, JD, QGEN, AEIS, SNPS, GNTX, SWKS, ADUS, LITE, AMGN, EBS, PUMP,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,087,296 shares, 27.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.27%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,673,481 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 5,525,266 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 269,600 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 2,174,900 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.78%
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Landstar System Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.99 and $180.52, with an estimated average price of $167.97. The stock is now traded at around $160.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84. The stock is now traded at around $125.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26. The stock is now traded at around $159.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UFP Industries Inc (UFPI)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in UFP Industries Inc by 225.65%. The purchase prices were between $70.66 and $88.63, with an estimated average price of $78.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Target Corp by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moelis & Co (MC)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Moelis & Co by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.22 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $54.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Janus Henderson Group PLC by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $40.01, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.Sold Out: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73.
