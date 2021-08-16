Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, Sells Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Energy Transfer LP, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: QUS, VTHR, XSMO, XSVM, IDNA, NVAX,
- Added Positions: IQLT, EEMA, VPL, SCHB, VEU, EEMV, VXUS, HYG, MUB, AGG, SPY, IWV,
- Reduced Positions: RETA, EFAV, ITOT, USMV, AAPL, VOO,
- Sold Out: ET, ACWV, UBSI, VEA,
For the details of Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tolleson+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.
- SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS) - 1,078,182 shares, 34.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA) - 245,804 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 249,467 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.41%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 188,775 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,619 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.71%. The holding were 1,078,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 16,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $56.1, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.647400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 32,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.76 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 33,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69. The stock is now traded at around $229.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 152.28%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 213,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 103.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 152.25%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tolleson Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment