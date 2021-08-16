Donald Smith & Co. Buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp

New Purchases: CGAU, UVE, CHK,

CGAU, UVE, CHK, Added Positions: MHO, AER, TRTN, CLS, BCEI, BCEI, EURN, EGO, TPC, L, JBLU, EXC, CAI, KGC, PCG, AIG, KEP, KBH,

MHO, AER, TRTN, CLS, BCEI, BCEI, EURN, EGO, TPC, L, JBLU, EXC, CAI, KGC, PCG, AIG, KEP, KBH, Reduced Positions: FLY, UFS, BZH, CNA, RFP, CPLG, AAWW, IAG, HA, PLAB, DSSI, GBX, AAVVF, CPLP, INSW, ARNGF, VRS, KE, MFA, GAU, ASC, FLNG, VTOL, GFI, SANM, BCRHF,

FLY, UFS, BZH, CNA, RFP, CPLG, AAWW, IAG, HA, PLAB, DSSI, GBX, AAVVF, CPLP, INSW, ARNGF, VRS, KE, MFA, GAU, ASC, FLNG, VTOL, GFI, SANM, BCRHF, Sold Out: OAS, DVN,

Investment company Donald Smith & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Centerra Gold Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,.. As of 2021Q2, Donald Smith & Co . owns 64 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,958,999 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% Unum Group (UNM) - 5,208,184 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,376,567 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 7,177,005 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 40,357,534 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,020,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 366,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $64.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,322,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,584,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 203.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 340,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Euronav NV by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,805,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,192,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 168,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.