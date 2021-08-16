Donald Smith & Co. Buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp

- New Purchases: CGAU, UVE, CHK,
- Added Positions: MHO, AER, TRTN, CLS, BCEI, BCEI, EURN, EGO, TPC, L, JBLU, EXC, CAI, KGC, PCG, AIG, KEP, KBH,
- Reduced Positions: FLY, UFS, BZH, CNA, RFP, CPLG, AAWW, IAG, HA, PLAB, DSSI, GBX, AAVVF, CPLP, INSW, ARNGF, VRS, KE, MFA, GAU, ASC, FLNG, VTOL, GFI, SANM, BCRHF,
- Sold Out: OAS, DVN,
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,958,999 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 5,208,184 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,376,567 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 7,177,005 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 40,357,534 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,020,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 366,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $64.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,322,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Celestica Inc (CLS)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,584,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 203.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 340,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Euronav NV (EURN)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Euronav NV by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,805,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,192,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 168,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.
