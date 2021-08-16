Donald Smith & Co. Buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Donald Smith & Co. Buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys M/I Homes Inc, Celestica Inc, Triton International, Centerra Gold Inc, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Fly Leasing, Domtar Corp, Beazer Homes USA Inc, Resolute Forest Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith & Co .. As of 2021Q2, Donald Smith & Co. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Donald Smith & Co 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+smith+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donald Smith & Co
  1. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,958,999 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%
  2. Unum Group (UNM) - 5,208,184 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,376,567 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
  4. JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 7,177,005 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  5. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 40,357,534 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,020,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 366,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $64.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,322,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celestica Inc (CLS)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 4,584,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 203.95%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 340,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Euronav NV (EURN)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Euronav NV by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,805,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Eldorado Gold Corp by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,192,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 168,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donald Smith & Co. Also check out:

1. Donald Smith & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Donald Smith & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Donald Smith & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Donald Smith & Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider