Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC Buys Agilon Health Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Agilon Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $12 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 224,718,177 shares, 75.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR) - 62,143,415 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 33,716,864 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 14,333,954 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC) - 11,903,167 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio.

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 75.77%. The holding were 224,718,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.