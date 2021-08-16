Arrow Capital Management, LLC Buys Finance of America Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Carvana Co

- New Purchases: FOA, VNO,
- Added Positions: SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: SPOT, CLVT, AMZN, BX,
- Sold Out: TRIP, CVNA, CMLFU, PSTH, CMIIU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arrow Capital Management, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 132,279 shares, 31.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 251,620 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,537 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,528 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08%
- Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 335,333 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.15%
Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $14.52.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)
Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31.
