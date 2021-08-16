Arrow Capital Management, LLC Buys Finance of America Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Carvana Co

New Purchases: FOA, VNO,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Finance of America Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, sells TripAdvisor Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Carvana Co, Clarivate PLC, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Arrow Capital Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 132,279 shares, 31.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 251,620 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,537 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,528 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.08% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 335,333 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.15%

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Finance of America Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $18.41, with an estimated average price of $14.52.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Arrow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31.