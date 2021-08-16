RBS Partners, L.P Buys Seritage Growth Properties

Investment company RBS Partners, L.P (Current Portfolio) buys Seritage Growth Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBS Partners, L.P. As of 2021Q2, RBS Partners, L.P owns 3 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Edward Lampert. Also check out:
1. Edward Lampert's Undervalued Stocks
2. Edward Lampert's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edward Lampert's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edward Lampert keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Edward Lampert
- AutoNation Inc (AN) - 968,361 shares, 50.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
- Lands' End Inc (LE) - 2,020,060 shares, 45.20% of the total portfolio.
- Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) - 473,669 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
RBS Partners, L.P initiated holding in Seritage Growth Properties. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 473,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.
