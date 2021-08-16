Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Louis, MO, based Investment company Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 447 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneta+group+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,118,775 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,571,085 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 288,438 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 199,676 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 121,055 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
New Purchase: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 150,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 288,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 584,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 203,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 303.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider