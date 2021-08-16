Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc

New Purchases: WRB, KSU, VTHR, BIL, DFAC, ITOT, VMEO, DFAT, DFAS, BK, APH, TEL, AZPN, WSO, DFUS, AWK, PPG, WK, ICE, AMLP, OCFC, JD, ZNGA, WPM, UGI, COF, AEP, EFAX, VXF, LPLA, NRK, LIN, EL, SPGI, MPC, IBB, IPG, VSS, TRP, SPDW, FRC, SLV, WORK, TRMB, MVF, VBIV,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, Stifel Financial Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc owns 447 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETA GROUP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moneta+group+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,118,775 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,571,085 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 288,438 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 199,676 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 121,055 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 150,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 288,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 584,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 203,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 303.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.