Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, WR Berkley Corp, Kansas City Southern, Sells Allakos Inc, Bank of America Corp, MicroStrategy Inc

- New Purchases: WRB, KSU, VTHR, BIL, DFAC, ITOT, VMEO, DFAT, DFAS, BK, APH, TEL, AZPN, WSO, DFUS, AWK, PPG, WK, ICE, AMLP, OCFC, JD, ZNGA, WPM, UGI, COF, AEP, EFAX, VXF, LPLA, NRK, LIN, EL, SPGI, MPC, IBB, IPG, VSS, TRP, SPDW, FRC, SLV, WORK, TRMB, MVF, VBIV,
- Added Positions: IWM, SCHX, VNQ, VUG, MRVL, MSFT, VO, VTV, VV, IVW, SPAB, SCHV, SCHH, IVV, IVE, BRK.B, SCHM, VOO, SCHZ, NVDA, SCHG, VB, GOOGL, AMZN, BSV, SCZ, SCHE, VEA, TMO, AMT, VBK, ICF, TJX, V, DHR, SCHF, VNQI, PG, MMM, AAPL, DIS, TXN, XOM, VOE, IJH, VTEB, PFE, IDXX, NEE, LLY, AGG, VTI, VXUS, ADP, CRM, CSX, VWO, USRT, ES, MYI, VGT, VOT, UNP, VZ, SILJ, SPEM, MDT, EFG, VBR, GOOG, SCHC, CAT, MRNA, VEU, BND, SPLG, QQQ, PAAS, BX, MCD, UPS, BOND, CVS, LUV, ROKU, ORCL, SHY, IWD, FB, EEM, MKC, USHY, NEM, AON, JPM, CVX, CCJ, CB, KO, NFLX, NOC, JNJ, DE, BFZ, T, EFSC, BA, IWS, C, IWF, MRK, GLD, AMAT, EFV, IWP, PYPL, BDX, RHI, DEO, TFC, DUK, HRL, INTC, CMCSA, FTNT, IAA, VIG, SQ, DHI, VTRS, ARWR, SBUX, IWB, ENB, CW, DD, FISV, POST, SPYX, IEUR, USA, RSP, ARKW, AXP, USB, SCHB, CSCO, TXMD, AVGO, ABBV, MDLZ, G, ZBH, MMC, MO, IBM, SO, WM, NOW, GIS, UAMY, IJJ, CHI, HON, ARKG, F, SLQT, MA, JNK, ARKK, LYG, ACM, EPD, PM, TWLO, SLYG, NIO, RDS.A, SR, AME, VHT, MDY, HYG, ADBE, RUN, IWR, GD, CI, MS, SUSA, CCI, XLF, APD, KMB, VT, VGK, TIP, AEE, ABT, XLP, NVS, TRV, GDXJ, TSM, DOW, BMY, BABA, GILD, URI, WBA, ZM, HD, VCSH, SCHP, LMT, MAS, ALL, D, CERN, FAST, PSX, CTVA, BP, GDDY, EVRG,
- Reduced Positions: ALLK, SPY, IDV, SDY, BAC, IJR, SF, IWN, PEP, TIPX, IJS, MASI, DWX, COST, TSLA, CBSH, SLYV, AMD, USMV, DKNG, PRFT, OKE, VIS, IAC, ETN, GPN, HXL, KHC, MTUM, BIV, ED, SWK, PAA, NKE, FCFS, O, SYK, OTIS, BLK, MGC, CASS, AMGN, EWJ, MUB, MPWR, SPYD, WMT, VFC, ON, VDE, FDX, SYY, ZTS, ECL, CARR, MGK, SPYG, BSX, HPQ, XLY, DG, HLI, BLV, DFS, GDX, FTV, SCHD, UNH, PLAN, MBB, IJT,
- Sold Out: MSTR, GE, UBER, BNTX, BIIB, IUSV, VCIT, SPSM, GM, MCHP, ARW, BFAM, R, FTCV, ZION, CO,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,118,775 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,571,085 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 288,438 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.10%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 199,676 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 121,055 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in WR Berkley Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 132,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 150,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 288,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $29.39 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 584,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 203,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 88,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 303.87%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 40,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.
