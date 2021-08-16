Lone Pine Capital Buys Moderna Inc, RH, Twitter Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

New Purchases: MRNA, RH, TWTR, BEKE, MQ, TDG, PVH, FIGS, CFLT, S, S,

Investment company Lone Pine Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, RH, Twitter Inc, Square Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Microsoft Corp, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q2, Lone Pine Capital owns 36 stocks with a total value of $31.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,632,550 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 26,265,094 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,985,709 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 484,741 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Snap Inc (SNAP) - 22,942,282 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 3,990,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $714.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,020,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,902,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 13,069,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,476,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 717,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Square Inc by 81.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 5,715,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,468,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Workday Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,427,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,866,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,746,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $168.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,542,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.