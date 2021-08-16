Lone Pine Capital Buys Moderna Inc, RH, Twitter Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lone Pine Capital Buys Moderna Inc, RH, Twitter Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lone Pine Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, RH, Twitter Inc, Square Inc, KE Holdings Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Netflix Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Microsoft Corp, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q2, Lone Pine Capital owns 36 stocks with a total value of $31.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steve Mandel 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steve+mandel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steve Mandel
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,632,550 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
  2. Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) - 26,265,094 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,985,709 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.95%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 484,741 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 22,942,282 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 3,990,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $714.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,020,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 9,902,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 13,069,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 17,476,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $603.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 717,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Square Inc by 81.72%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 5,715,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 66.95%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,468,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Workday Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 3,427,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 37.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,866,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $134.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,746,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $168.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 5,542,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steve Mandel. Also check out:

1. Steve Mandel's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steve Mandel's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steve Mandel's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steve Mandel keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider