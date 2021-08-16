Logo
Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys NRG Energy Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Pzena Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NRG Energy Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Skechers USA Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, TCF Financial Corp, AECOM, Avis Budget Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pzena Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pzena Investment Management LLC owns 166 stocks with a total value of $25.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Richard Pzena 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+pzena/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard Pzena
  1. General Electric Co (GE) - 10,134,061 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  2. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 38,467,020 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,374,913 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  4. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 18,278,986 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  5. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 10,381,826 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28%
New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,368,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VTech Holdings Ltd (VTKLY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VTech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 139,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (PRAH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,220,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,381,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,612,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,102,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ambev SA by 150.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,337,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,259,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33.

Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69.

Sold Out: Cowen Inc (COWN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Pzena. Also check out:

1. Richard Pzena's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard Pzena's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard Pzena's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard Pzena keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
