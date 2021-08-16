Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys NRG Energy Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, Morgan Stanley, TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: HBAN, VTKLY, NOK, UTHR, JAZZ, SSNC, PRAH, QRVO, PSTG,
- Added Positions: NRG, WAB, CTSH, XOM, EIX, PVH, HAL, DOX, SKX, C, BKR, LEA, JELD, AIG, MCK, NOV, NWL, AMGN, EQH, PAHC, ABEV, AVT, ORCL, MRC, UBS, SMCI, TCOM, RDS.A, PFE, MET, SWK, TBI, FLEX, RGA, CI, INTC, OEC, GXYYY, IPG, ITRN,
- Reduced Positions: COF, MS, F, GE, R, WFC, MTZ, OLN, CVE, BAC, GIL, TXT, THNPY, MHK, KBR, DOV, EPAC, REVG, TEX, BDC, HOPE, ASB, WBS, DOW, HOFT, DAN, GS, GPS, FMBI, CNO, SCSC, UMPQ, MPAA, MUR, UVSP, IBN, GTS, NEX, AEL, WSFS, SPB, LUKOY, TRS, FTI, CRPJY, VREX, TSM, ARGO, PKX, DRH, K, CLS, MOG.A, REGN, INGR, ALXN, CICHY, PCFBY, RNRTY, SMUUY, CHKP, DNFGY, ABC, FB, CHRW, ITUB, CEZYY, SCBFY, SWI, WLMIY, DLTR, HNHPF, GILD, HIG, TMUS, JCOM, KB, KR, LNVGY, MMS, VZ, MRK, UVV, UNH, PKI,
- Sold Out: VTRS, TCF, CAR, ACM, COWN, DISCA, SJM, SIRI, TSN, WBA, CDGXY, ABBV, MRNA,
- General Electric Co (GE) - 10,134,061 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Halliburton Co (HAL) - 38,467,020 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.48%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,374,913 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 18,278,986 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 10,381,826 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.28%
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,368,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VTech Holdings Ltd (VTKLY)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VTech Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 139,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (PRAH)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Pzena Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,220,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 10,381,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 45.43%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,612,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $52.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,102,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Ambev SA by 150.35%. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,337,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)
Pzena Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 44.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,259,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33.Sold Out: Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. The sale prices were between $72.54 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $82.69.Sold Out: Cowen Inc (COWN)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $39.13.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Pzena Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.
