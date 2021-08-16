Winmill & Co. Inc Buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Dorian LPG, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Sleep Number Corp

New Purchases: HCC, LPG, PCF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Dorian LPG, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, High Income Securities Fund, Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Sleep Number Corp, Customers Bancorp Inc, Genworth Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winmill & Co. Inc. As of 2021Q2, Winmill & Co. Inc owns 81 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 25,450 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Medifast Inc (MED) - 39,150 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,030 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 55,500 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 45,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 299,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc by 717.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc by 621.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc by 614.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.

Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91.