Winmill & Co. Inc Buys Warrior Met Coal Inc, Dorian LPG, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, Sleep Number Corp

- New Purchases: HCC, LPG, PCF,
- Added Positions: SWZ, MXE, SPE,
- Reduced Positions: GNW,
- Sold Out: TROW, ALGT, SNBR, CUBI,
For the details of WINMILL & CO. INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winmill+%26+co.+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINMILL & CO. INC
- Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) - 25,450 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- Medifast Inc (MED) - 39,150 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 7,030 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 55,500 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 45,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio.
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $17.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 299,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in Dorian LPG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
Winmill & Co. Inc initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (SWZ)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc by 717.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (MXE)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc by 621.05%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $11.49. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE)
Winmill & Co. Inc added to a holding in Special Opportunities Fund Inc by 614.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The sale prices were between $190.27 and $252.82, with an estimated average price of $224.61.Sold Out: Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Sleep Number Corp. The sale prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72.Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Winmill & Co. Inc sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINMILL & CO. INC. Also check out:
1. WINMILL & CO. INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WINMILL & CO. INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WINMILL & CO. INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WINMILL & CO. INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment