Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC Buys Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Sells Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, sells Ovintiv Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) - 9,799,080 shares, 47.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) - 5,585,654 shares, 28.44% of the total portfolio. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 5,163,008 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.38% Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - 897,551 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.02% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 176,564 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.34%

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.49%. The holding were 9,799,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.85 and $34.48, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 897,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.