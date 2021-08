Eudaimonia Partners, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Pacer WealthShield ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Pacer WealthShield ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Wells Fargo, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, General Electric Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Eudaimonia Partners, LLC owns 382 stocks with a total value of $531 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eudaimonia Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eudaimonia+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,673 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,727 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 44,120 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,748 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.25% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,703 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.35%

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer WealthShield ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $32.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.413800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 158,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 138,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.842300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 66,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 89,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $283.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $35.96, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 218.17%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 129,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1090.14%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 102,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.35%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $410.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 116.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 68,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 121,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.58 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.88 and $84.65, with an estimated average price of $78.58.

Eudaimonia Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21.