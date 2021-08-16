Lavaca Capital LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co

New Purchases: URI, AMAT, MS, TSLA, FANG, CARR, EOG, BABA, BIDU, GLD, VEA, WHR, OGN, C, EEM, FLGE, HYMB, KOMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co, Clorox Co, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lavaca Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lavaca Capital LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $351.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.