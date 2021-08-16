Lavaca Capital LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lavaca Capital LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lavaca Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Intel Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co, Clorox Co, Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lavaca Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lavaca Capital LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lavaca Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lavaca+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lavaca Capital LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 793,300 shares, 33.82% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 694,400 shares, 29.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,146,700 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 238,300 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,949 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $351.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lavaca Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Lavaca Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lavaca Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lavaca Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lavaca Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider