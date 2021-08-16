Lavaca Capital LLC Buys United Rentals Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Fastenal Co

- New Purchases: URI, AMAT, MS, TSLA, FANG, CARR, EOG, BABA, BIDU, GLD, VEA, WHR, OGN, C, EEM, FLGE, HYMB, KOMP,
- Added Positions: SPY, LLY, INTC, MCD, BBY, MO, JPM, MDC, PLD, CMI, CAT, ABBV, LNC, AVGO, VZ, GRMN, JNJ, TSM, VONV, ABT, QCOM, AXP, MSFT, NVDA, TGT, TXN, ATVI, WMT, EVN, V, XSOE, IJH, IEMG, BRK.B, CSCO, NMZ, DIS, GOOGL, HD,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, AAPL, PEP, PG, PFE, SBUX, CMCSA, CC, XLK, AMT, IEFA, TTD, UPS, PRU, MTD, KLAC, IDXX, NSC, UNH, MPC, DOW, ZM, ISRG, IEUR, XLF,
- Sold Out: PYPL, IWM, FAST, CLX, NEP, CWEN, AMGN, CHRW, HASI, PTON, BMY, DUK, DLR, RTX, WCN, ASND,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 793,300 shares, 33.82% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,146,700 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 238,300 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,949 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.21%
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $351.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $686.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Lavaca Capital LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 150.01%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $269.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 296.59%. The purchase prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Lavaca Capital LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 120.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Lavaca Capital LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47.
