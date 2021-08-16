Logo
SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company SCS Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Wayfair Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,864,277 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  2. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,510,604 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,462,843 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 4,141,925 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,281,304 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,638,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,959,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 233,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 7,996,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,570,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCS Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. SCS Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCS Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCS Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCS Capital Management LLC keeps buying

