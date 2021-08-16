SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

New Purchases: SJNK, IVLU, VSGX, ESGV, FEZ, AMLP, IVE, IWM, QQQ, VOO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Wayfair Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCS Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, SCS Capital Management LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,864,277 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,510,604 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,462,843 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 4,141,925 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,281,304 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,638,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,959,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 233,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 7,996,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,570,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.