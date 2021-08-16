SCS Capital Management LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

- New Purchases: SJNK, IVLU, VSGX, ESGV, FEZ, AMLP, IVE, IWM, QQQ, VOO,
- Added Positions: BKLN, VTV, SPY, IEI, VWO, SCHE, EFV, SPYG, EEM, OEF,
- Reduced Positions: VTIP, SCHF, BRMK, SCHB, VEA, IWV, VTI, ACWI, ORCC, EFA, IVW, GOVT, LQD, SHYG, VUG,
- Sold Out: W,
For the details of SCS Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scs+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCS Capital Management LLC
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 2,864,277 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 10,510,604 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,462,843 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 4,141,925 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 4,281,304 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $26.88 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,638,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $27, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,959,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 233,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 155,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 54,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
SCS Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 912.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 7,996,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
SCS Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $142.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,570,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
SCS Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.
