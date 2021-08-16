Resolute Partners Group Buys Roblox Corp, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Invesco China Technology ETF, Zynga Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

- New Purchases: RBLX, GOOGL, JNJ, FB, GOOG, MGNI, DOCN, COIN, DMXF, SCHB,
- Added Positions: ATVI, VOO, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, PYPL, EEM, EPP, IDEV, SPY, VEA, VNQ, VPL,
- Reduced Positions: U, CQQQ, ZNGA, EMQQ, KBE, QQQ, KWEB,
- Sold Out: DOYU,
For the details of Resolute Partners Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolute+partners+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Resolute Partners Group
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 32,964,436 shares, 90.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,532,400 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 699,157 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,754 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 265,531 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 265,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.136200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Resolute Partners Group. Also check out:
1. Resolute Partners Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resolute Partners Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resolute Partners Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resolute Partners Group keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment