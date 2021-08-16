Resolute Partners Group Buys Roblox Corp, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Invesco China Technology ETF, Zynga Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

New Purchases: RBLX, GOOGL, JNJ, FB, GOOG, MGNI, DOCN, COIN, DMXF, SCHB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Invesco China Technology ETF, Zynga Inc, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, DouYu International Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Partners Group. As of 2021Q2, Resolute Partners Group owns 49 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unity Software Inc (U) - 32,964,436 shares, 90.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Unity Software Inc (U) - 1,532,400 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 699,157 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,754 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 265,531 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 265,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.36, with an estimated average price of $67.33. The stock is now traded at around $70.136200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Resolute Partners Group sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.