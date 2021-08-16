Logo
AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, Sells AT&T Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alaska Air Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Albany, NY, based Investment company AllSquare Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, sells AT&T Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Alaska Air Group Inc, Mastercard Inc, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allsquare+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 348,265 shares, 16.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,073 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 238,310 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 188,551 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) - 88,156 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $92.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 88,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 178,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E (PFLD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $25.311600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 76,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 160.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.86.

Sold Out: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $56.23 and $66.9, with an estimated average price of $62.45.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AllSquare Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
