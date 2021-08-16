Nli International Inc Buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Cerner Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nli International Inc Buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Cerner Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Nli International Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Morgan Stanley, NiSource Inc, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Cerner Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2021Q2, Nli International Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nli+international+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,747 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,630 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,448 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 684,952 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 154,500 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $343.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Nli International Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 457.33%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 179.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 279.18%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $340.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 153.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC. Also check out:

1. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NLI INTERNATIONAL INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider