Nli International Inc Buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Cerner Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

New Purchases: PEP, MS, NI, DHI, BIIB, FDX, CREE, DD, LULU,

PEP, MS, NI, DHI, BIIB, FDX, CREE, DD, LULU, Added Positions: ACN, INTC, EQIX, CCI, NSC, BURL, UNH, HES, BDX, BAC, RTX, DOV, POOL, EW, FB, EXC, INCY, VZ, ALLY, CE, DIS, CVS, MTD, WRK, SLB, RSG, NOW, VLO, OTIS, HUN, ESS, ELAN, EMN, DVN, CAH, BFAM, AIZ, LNG,

ACN, INTC, EQIX, CCI, NSC, BURL, UNH, HES, BDX, BAC, RTX, DOV, POOL, EW, FB, EXC, INCY, VZ, ALLY, CE, DIS, CVS, MTD, WRK, SLB, RSG, NOW, VLO, OTIS, HUN, ESS, ELAN, EMN, DVN, CAH, BFAM, AIZ, LNG, Reduced Positions: COLD, CFX, TMUS, KO, BAX, DE, COP, JCI, ADI, CVX, WMT, LRCX, V, NVDA, LIN, PLNT, DOCU, TT, AAPL, ADBE, KMI, EL, PG, SPGI, TSLA, MDLZ, MRVL, RY, TGT, ETSY, CVNA, COF, BMRN, GILD, MA, FMC, DG, PYPL, BNS, APH, IFF, SHW, OKTA, BERY, AME, AWK,

COLD, CFX, TMUS, KO, BAX, DE, COP, JCI, ADI, CVX, WMT, LRCX, V, NVDA, LIN, PLNT, DOCU, TT, AAPL, ADBE, KMI, EL, PG, SPGI, TSLA, MDLZ, MRVL, RY, TGT, ETSY, CVNA, COF, BMRN, GILD, MA, FMC, DG, PYPL, BNS, APH, IFF, SHW, OKTA, BERY, AME, AWK, Sold Out: AEP, CERN, GS, BR, GE, ARE, AMD, KNX, TPR, ECL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Accenture PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Intel Corp, Morgan Stanley, NiSource Inc, sells American Electric Power Co Inc, Cerner Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nli International Inc. As of 2021Q2, Nli International Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NLI INTERNATIONAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nli+international+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 510,747 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 27,630 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 37,448 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 684,952 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 154,500 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%

Nli International Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 50,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 63,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 228,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 57,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $343.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $281.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 457.33%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $328.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 179.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 279.18%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $822.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 72.51%. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $194.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $340.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc added to a holding in Hess Corp by 153.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Nli International Inc sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6.