Axiom International Investors Llc Buys Moderna Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Zai Lab, Sells Sea, Nike Inc, DraftKings Inc

Investment company Axiom International Investors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Zai Lab, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Sea, Nike Inc, DraftKings Inc, TAL Education Group, Keysight Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axiom International Investors Llc . As of 2021Q2, Axiom International Investors Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,099,546 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,145,181 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,205,831 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 421,163 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,699 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 914,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $145.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 329,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $343.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 142,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.46 and $231.37, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $265.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 752,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 507.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,760,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,145,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 958,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,903,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 486,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.

Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.