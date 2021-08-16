Axiom International Investors Llc Buys Moderna Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Zai Lab, Sells Sea, Nike Inc, DraftKings Inc

- New Purchases: YUMC, ZLAB, BNTX, PAGS, HSKA, HRI, KSA, SPT, GENI, BTRS,
- Added Positions: MRNA, AEO, MSFT, CPRT, TCOM, DHR, GOOGL, ADBE, IDXX, SIVB, BIDU, EL, GNRC, SQ, ATVI, INFY, AMZN, ZTS, FB, TEL, GLOB, RNG, SMIN, AMD, BBD, PYPL, TTM, CHGG, V, IQV, PGNY, NVDA, GPN, HDB, WH, JBT, BALY, MTCH, VIAV, OMCL, BKNG, ENSG, NTRA, LYV, UBER, UTHR, HLIO, PAR, SPSC, IEMG, AFYA, DAVA, ITUB, WING, VRNS, HALO, NOVT,
- Reduced Positions: SE, BABA, DKNG, DE, NOW, LVS, POOL, TSM, INDA, YNDX, MELI, HD, AVLR, NICE, SHOP, BLD, IXUS, C, TREX, AIMC, FFIN, FSS, VEEV, ROLL, MA, UCBI, STM, RGEN, IVV, CSTL, SF, FRPT, INSP, DKS, BOOT, LFUS, SUM, ACHC, ALGT, SLAB, HLNE, NVMI, ROAD, RAVN, EXPO, CYRX,
- Sold Out: NKE, TAL, KEYS, LULU, IBN, STNE, DXCM, WNS, JD, AHCO, BSAC, ADUS, ATSG, VCYT, ALGM, EDU, VRT, DMYD,
For the details of AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axiom+international+investors+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 5,099,546 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,145,181 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,205,831 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 421,163 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,699 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.76%
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 914,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $145.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 329,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $343.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 142,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 500,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Heska Corp (HSKA)
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.46 and $231.37, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $265.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Axiom International Investors Llc initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 752,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 507.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,760,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,145,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 63.15%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 958,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,903,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Axiom International Investors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 486,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.Sold Out: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.37 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.65.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Axiom International Investors Llc sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC . Also check out:
1. AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AXIOM INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment