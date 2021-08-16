Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys AFC Gamma Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Nutanix Inc, Sells Skechers USA Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Designer Brands Inc

- New Purchases: AFCG, MYTE, DRVN, MQ, ONTF, PCOR, MAX, DLO, ZETA, CXM, FLYW, PAY, PAY, ALKT, PRVA, DV, MNDY, S, S,
- Added Positions: BLUE, NTNX, TENB, OSH, TLS, FROG, SILK, JAMF, JAMF, NCLH, HYFM, TMDX, PAYA, VG, NCNO, AFIB,
- Reduced Positions: DBI,
- Sold Out: SKX, TECH, PPD, KAR, SWI, RAAS,
For the details of Bullseye Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bullseye+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bullseye Asset Management LLC
- OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 222,712 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio.
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 149,269 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 44,886 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
- Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 229,496 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio.
- Domo Inc (DOMO) - 82,385 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 185,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 132.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 157,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 164.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 80,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 137,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 147.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 151.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 42,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9.Sold Out: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.Sold Out: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)
Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $10.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bullseye Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bullseye Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bullseye Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment