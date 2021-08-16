Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys AFC Gamma Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Nutanix Inc, Sells Skechers USA Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Designer Brands Inc

New Purchases: AFCG, MYTE, DRVN, MQ, ONTF, PCOR, MAX, DLO, ZETA, CXM, FLYW, PAY, PAY, ALKT, PRVA, DV, MNDY, S, S,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AFC Gamma Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Nutanix Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, sells Skechers USA Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Designer Brands Inc, PPD Inc, KAR Auction Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bullseye Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bullseye Asset Management LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OptimizeRx Corp (OPRX) - 222,712 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 149,269 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 44,886 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Medallia Inc (MDLA) - 229,496 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Domo Inc (DOMO) - 82,385 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in AFC Gamma Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 185,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 132.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 157,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 164.31%. The purchase prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 80,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 137,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 147.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 50,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Telos Corp by 151.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 52,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JFrog Ltd by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 42,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc. The sale prices were between $14.51 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Bullseye Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $10.