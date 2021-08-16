Walthausen & Co., LLC Buys Mercer International Inc, Camden National Corp, Accuray Inc, Sells Textainer Group Holdings

New Purchases: APR, GDOT, LYTS, GVA, UFPT, VPG, R, KEX, EBC, CHK, BECN, HBNC, IBTX, CCF, THR, ETH, FTSI, GPOR,

MERC, CAC, ARAY, GSBC, GLDD, KE, ORN, KELYA, PRDO, AMOT, MNRO, UMH, NBTB, CMC, DLX, FBNC, HTLF, LNDC, MEI, CHCO, THFF, AZZ, CLF, WASH, EPR, KLIC, SBCF, TNC, SKY, HCCI, AMRC, STC, VSEC, GMRE, CNXC, LKFN, GIII, NUVA, TCBK, HUBG, WBS, WSBC, INDB, STRL, WSFS, HCKT, COLB, PACW, EHC, NWPX, SAFM, SCVL, WLDN, ANDE, AGM, HWC, MMS, KN, ATEN, CVCO, NWE, OSIS, MCFT, ILPT, ABM, AIN, FISI, MCS, QCRH, CNX, PNFP, PLPC, SMBK, ACLS, CVCY, EME, FCCO, HWKN, PLBC, DLHC, UTI, AROW, GDP, OCFC, PLAB, BSRR, BCML, VEC, CASY, FMNB, MMSI, INT, CATC, RLGT, LCII, IEC, ITT, MFNC, HZO, MGRC, CTT, ITIC, MHO, MLI, VSH, PRI, NMIH, NODK, ONTO, SYBT, WLMS, ROG, SHYF, FAF, CTRN, MITK, MTRN, STL, GIC, GIC, MLR, SIG, AP, DAR, Reduced Positions: TGH, ICHR, TRTN,

Malta, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mercer International Inc, Camden National Corp, Accuray Inc, Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, sells Textainer Group Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walthausen & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Walthausen & Co., LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $926 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 1,117,049 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.59% Camden National Corp (CAC) - 311,182 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.64% Mercer International Inc (MERC) - 1,009,840 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.84% Accuray Inc (ARAY) - 2,876,680 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.87% Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) - 558,022 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.05%

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Apria Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $33.01, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 183,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.64 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 89,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in LSI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 440,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Granite Construction Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $42.45, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 82,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in UFP Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $54.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 59,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.73 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 97,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 117.84%. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,009,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Camden National Corp by 95.64%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $49.2, with an estimated average price of $47.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 311,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 104.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $4.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,876,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Great Southern Bancorp Inc by 99.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.82 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 238,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp by 65.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,117,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Kimball Electronics Inc by 96.05%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 558,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.