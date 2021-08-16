First City Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Sells Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, International Paper Co, Ameriprise

New Purchases: DEM, PDP, ORCL, PYPL, ADBE, XYL, MRNA, F,

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, International Paper Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, General Electric Co, PotlatchDeltic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First City Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First City Capital Management, Inc. owns 171 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 24,109 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,224 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 89,375 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 63,323 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.69% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 14,666 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.3 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.47 and $89.74, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.64 and $119.96, with an estimated average price of $113.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $636.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 42.69%. The purchase prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 63,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 111.25%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,682 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 81.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $185.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in IMV Inc by 252.37%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 226,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

First City Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.